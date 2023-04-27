Robinson
Buy Now

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) is pictured during the Orange-White spring game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, April 23, 2022.

 Tom Fox/DMN

Bijan Robinson is the first running back off the board in the 2023 NFL draft.

The former star Texas running back was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick in Round 1 of the draft Thursday night.

0
0
0
0
0