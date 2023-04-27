Bijan Robinson is the first running back off the board in the 2023 NFL draft.
The former star Texas running back was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick in Round 1 of the draft Thursday night.
It’s the first time since 2021 that a running back has been selected in the first round. That year, Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Travis Etienne (Jacksonville Jaguars) went back to back at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively. Robinson is the fifth running back since 2019 to be selected on the first day of the draft.
After the selection was announced, Robinson was asked what the Atlanta community is gaining by the Falcons drafting him.
“They’re getting such a positive guy that obviously loves football but wants to help the city grow even more than it already is,” he said. “My heart is out there for everybody. I’m going to bring my faith and positivity and happiness and smile to every kid, to every teenager, every adult, everybody out there. I hope they accept me for me and it’s going to be a great time.”
In 28 starts over three seasons, Robinson rushed for 3,410 yards with 33 touchdowns. In his junior season, Robinson scored 18 touchdowns on 258 attempts while picking up 1,580 yards. He was named the Doak Walker Award winner as the nation’s best running back for the 2022 season and was a unanimous All-America selection.
Robinson impressed at the NFL scouting combine, running a 4.46 40-yard dash and producing a 37-inch vertical leap.
“Word’s been going around that my pro comparison is Saquon [Barkley],” Robinson said at the combine, referring to the Giants running back who was the second overall pick in 2018.
“I want to be myself. There are so many great running backs out there. In a year, we’re both going to be competitors and try to go after the same things, so I’m just trying to enjoy this process. I know people have compared me a lot [to Barkley], but’s it’s just me trying to be myself and to be the man God blessed me to be.”
Robinson is the first Texas running back to be selected in the first round since Cedric Benson in 2005.
Fellow Longhorn Kevin Durant tweeted his congratulations after the pick was announced, calling Robinson one of the greatest he’s seen “put on that burnt orange.”
