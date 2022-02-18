When a pair of gifted freshmen trickled through the Guyer boys basketball program in 2015, head coach Grant Long chalked it up as a rare blessing.
Jalen Wilson and De'Vion Harmon — now Power Five starters at Kansas and Oregon — helped the Wildcats total 125 wins in their decorated tenure.
Six years later, Long looks at Jeremiah Green and Jordan Lowery with similar reverence — and is aware of his luck.
The freshmen duo — two of the top Class of 2025 products in Texas — have been key for 10th-ranked Guyer (29-5), which will be the top seed out of District 5-6A when postseason play begins next week.
Green, an explosive 6-foot-3 guard, who often plays above the rim, is averaging 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Lowery, a crafty 6-foot-1 guard who's as menacing off the dribble as he is behind the 3-point line, is averaging 11 points and three assists.
Their transition to Class 6A basketball from middle school was seamless.
Guyer senior forward and four-star recruit KyeRon Lindsay never saw an ounce of intimidation.
"They have the most confidence I've seen in freshmen," said Lindsay, who is headed to UNLV. "They came in, talking trash, getting buckets. They like being in that competitive environment and aren't shaken."
Playing against some of the country's top talent helped.
Green and Lowery are members of Lee Green Basketball, a highly competitive traveling Amateur Athletic Union club operated by Jeremiah's father and former North Texas guard Lee Green.
"To have another pair of talented freshmen like that is really special," Long said. "They're not scared of anyone. They always want to play against the best and will continue to get bigger."
Literally and figuratively.
Green has already fielded scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, TCU and George Washington. Oklahoma State has also extended an offer to Lowery.
Lowery said there were initial growing pains in his varsity transition last fall, but nothing substantial.
"It's a really big difference from junior high, especially the game speed," Lowery said. "But you have to get used to it. "
Green understands he is in a rare position and is embracing the experience.
"It's pretty cool to be able to contribute this early," Green said "I am definitely thankful, but I know I have to be humble or I can lose my spot."
Green's array of dunks often float around social media. His Twitter account already has a branding "JG2" logo made up of his initials and jersey number.
Guyer, which beat No. 7 McKinney 65-55 on Thursday night for the second time in three tries this season to earn the district's top seed, is now primed for a deep tournament run.
The youngsters want to help seniors like Lindsay and UTSA-bound wide receiver Jace Wilson — Jalen's younger brother — get there.
"I think we're locked in right now," Green said.
UIL boys bi-district games
Guyer vs. Hebron/Lewisville winner, TBA
Ryan vs. Aledo, Monday, 6:30., at Keller Timber Creek
Argyle vs. Fort Worth Benbrook, Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Northwest Eaton
Krum vs. Western Hills, Monday, 7 p.m. , Keller Central
Aubrey vs. Faith Family, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Frisco Reedy
Ponder vs. Maypearl, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at Colleyville Heritage