When he signed with his hometown Mavericks in 2015, Deron Williams joined a long point-guard line of succession that includes Jason Kidd, Derek Harper, Steve Nash and Brad Davis.
Now, though, in retirement from basketball, the 37-year-old Williams is following the path of ex-Cowboys Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Herschel Walker and Greg Hardy.
Those athletes crossed over to the world of boxing (Jones) and mixed martial arts (Walker and Hardy). Williams will make his pro boxing debut on Saturday night against former NFL running back Frank Gore, 38, as part of the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley undercard in Tampa, Fla.
“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Williams said. “And so this opportunity came and I wanted to take it, because if I didn’t — let’s say I didn’t do this fight — I’d be thinking about it. A lot.”
A lot as in “I’d be kicking myself for the rest of my life.”
Williams of course is best known in these parts as the guard who emerged from teammate Bracey Wright’s shadow at The Colony, led Illinois to the 2005 NCAA title game, became a three-time NBA All-Star and late in his career spent two seasons as a Maverick.
But Williams’ foray into pro boxing, however long it lasts beyond Saturday’s scheduled four-round bout at 215 pounds, is not surprising to anyone who has followed his pre- and post-basketball lives.
Five years ago The Dallas Morning News profiled Williams’ obsession with mixed martial arts and his co-founding of a gym in Deep Ellum called Fortis MMA.
At the time Williams was still a Maverick and thus restricted from serious MMA fighting, but he was training under Fortis MMA co-founder Sayif Saud, with hopes of fighting professionally after his NBA career.
Nowadays, Fortis MMA is flourishing at full-capacity for membership and nearly 20 of its athletes compete in Ultimate Fighting Championship events.
“We have a good thing going on,” Williams said. “I feel like our gym is one of the best in the world.”
Fortis MMA’s emergence has been gratifying for Williams, but training and sparring there haven’t been enough to satisfy his natural competitiveness — or his long-held curiosity about how he would fare in a professional ring.
Williams said he was training for an MMA fight before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. His opponent pulled out. Then a few months ago Williams received a call from Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions and the UFC’s former CFO.
Bidarian told Williams that Gore, the No. 3 rusher in NFL history at 16,000 yards, was in training and looking for an opponent.
“I want to test my skills, test what I’ve learned over the years,” Williams said. “I think it’s going to be a fun challenge.”
Gore says he has trained as a boxer since 2005, and that doing so helped strengthen his legs, prolonging his career after two ACL surgeries in college.
“I know he’s trained in MMA and coming over from the NBA,” Gore said of Williams. “But he’s no Nate Robinson. He’s been doing MMA for six years, so I have to respect that.”
Robinson is the three-time NBA All-Star slam dunk champion whose attempt at pro boxing, on Nov. 28, 2020 in L.A.’s Staples Center, ended with an embarrassing second-round knockout, inflicted by YouTube personality Jake Paul.
Such is the risk that athletes take in crossing over to fighting. Ex-Ranger Jose Canseco once got knocked out by ex-NFL player Vai Sikahema and fought to a draw against ex-actor Danny Bonaduce. And Hardy has had mixed results in UFC, winning seven of 11 bouts.
Conversely, former Cowboy Jones forged a 6-0 boxing record (with all of his bouts broadcast on CBS), after abruptly retiring from the NFL at age 28 in 1979. He returned to the Cowboys in 1980 and was All-Pro each of the next three seasons.
Ex-running back and Olympic bobsledder Walker, a fifth-degree black belt in taekwondo, was in his late 40s when he won a pair of bouts as part of an MMA reality show.
Williams said he is well aware of how other crossover athletes have fared, having been an avid boxing fan since he was a kid in The Colony.
His mother, Denise, moved to the Dallas area shortly before Deron’s fourth birthday. At age 5 he began wrestling competitively and stayed with it, despite, as Denise told The News years ago, coming home crying his first couple of years.
Eventually, he won state wrestling championships at ages 8 (67 pounds) and 12 (116 pounds). The only reason he stopped wrestling is because it conflicted with basketball seasons.
After his bout against Gore was announced on Nov. 9, Williams said he heard from many of his former NBA teammates. Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson told Williams they would attend the fight, and Chris Paul said he would try to make it, since the Suns don’t play that night.
And of course Williams heard from ex-Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki, who lives down the street from Williams in Preston Hollow.
“He just offered encouragement,” Williams said. “He told me if I get tired, wrestle.
“I’m going in to win,” Williams added. “I’m preparing like I’m fighting a guy with 20 wins and no losses. I’m ready to expect anything.”