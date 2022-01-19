Former Guyer quarterback Shawn Robinson (3) delivers a pass during the second quarter of action against Southern in 2018 as a member of TCU. Robinson, who transferred from TCU to Mizzou in 2019, will end his career at Kansas State.
Steve Hamm/For The Dallas Morning News
Former Guyer quarterback Shawn Robinson (3) runs against Southern in 2018 as a member of TCU. Robinson, who transferred from TCU to Mizzou in 2019, will end his career at Kansas State.
Former Guyer standout Shawn Robinson will finish his circuitous college career at Kansas State.
Robinson, who played quarterback at Mizzou before being converted to safety, is returning to the Big 12 as a graduate transfer after entering the portal last month.
A four-star recruit at Guyer, Robinson played QB his freshman and sophomore seasons at TCU. He started seven games in 2018 for the Horned Frogs before missing the final five games due to a shoulder injury. Robinson, who completed 124 of 204 passes for 1,334 yards at TCU in his shortened sophomore season, transferred to Mizzou in 2019 and sat out due to NCAA transfer rules.
He started at quarterback for the Tigers his first two games in 2020 before losing the job and making the switch to defensive back.
Robinson, who missed several games to injury in 2021, finished the season with 31 tackles and an interception.
He is projected to play safety at Kansas State, which faces both of his former teams next season. The Wildcats host Mizzou in a nonconference game on Sept. 10 and travel to TCU on Oct. 12.
Robinson, one of the country's top dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2017 recruiting class, also attended three high schools during his sterling career, including Saginaw Chisholm Trail and DeSoto.
He played his sophomore and junior seasons at Guyer in 2014 and 2015, earning District 5-6A MVP honors.
