UNT factbook post
Buy Now

North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a loss to Liberty at Apogee Stadium last season.

 Al Key/DRC

The 2021 season was something of a mixed bag for North Texas.

The Mean Green got off to a rough start against a tough schedule and looked dead in the water at 1-6. UNT needed a remarkable run to close the season just to become bowl eligible.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you