For two programs that are only separated by a measly 15 miles, the Aubrey Chaparrals and Sanger Indians sure don’t play each other on the gridiron that often. For anyone else who’s keeping track, the last time was 2013.
If there were a season to finally end that hiatus, though, this would be it.
Heading into Friday’s District 4-4A Division II matchup at Sanger, both teams have combined for just one loss and are quickly establishing themselves as two of the hottest tickets in Class 4A. Sanger (6-0) is unbeaten, and Aubrey (6-1, 1-0 district) would love to bring the Indians back down to earth in an early battle for district supremacy.
“We’ve buried the Celina game [in the past] and are onto Sanger,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. His team beat Celina 36-27 on last week to open league play. Sanger was on a bye. “[Sanger] is 6-0 and obviously really good. We expect a hard-fought game; I know they are going to get our best game, and we are going to get their best game.
“We haven’t played in a long time. A game like this should be a given every year.”
Especially when you consider all the longstanding connections.
Ivy’s father, James Ivy, was Sanger’s athletic director and head football coach from 1988-2001. His defensive coordinator for all of those years, Dana Bloedel, is now on Keith’s staff. Keith Ivy also graduated from Sanger and went to school with an administrator at Sanger. He also went to school with Sanger running back Tallyn Welborn’s dad.
Meanwhile, Sanger coach Rocky Smart was replaced by Ivy at Seymour when Smart left to take over at Clyde.
“We know a lot of the same people,” Smart said. “Coach Ivy is a good dude. I like him a lot.”
Pleasantries and coaching trees aside, this matchup will go a long way in determining the district championship. Neither team was picked to win the district by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, but they each have a chance to snag the inside track to the crown given Celina’s loss to Aubrey and the fact that Van Alstyne (3-4, 1-0) looks very beatable.
Sanger comes in averaging 486.7 yards and 37.5 points per game. Aubrey is averaging 41.6 points and 480.5 yards per game. The Chaps have scored 50 or more points in three of their games so far.
The trick for Sanger’s defense will be to slow down what they know is coming. Aubrey’s run-first brand of football features a stable of running backs that have combined to rush for 2,679 yards through seven games. Leading that charge are Braylon Colgrove (760 yards and 10 touchdowns) and JJ Cooke (727 yards and six scores).
Aubrey has used 18 ballcarriers so far and is averaging 8.3 yards per carry.
“They are a big-play offense even though they are run-based,” Smart said. “Our key is to make them earn it. We need to keep them to short gains and make them play from behind the sticks. The biggest thing with Aubrey is getting lined up correctly. If we don’t, we’re going to make someone look really good out there. They have a lot of guys who can do it, too.”
In contrast, one could argue the Chaps haven’t seen an offense as balanced as Sanger’s. And that’s a surprising statement given how much media attention has been placed on the Indians’ senior running back, Tallyn Welborn.
Welborn comes into Friday night 21 rushing yards shy of 1,000 for the season. The Indians’ bruising back has punished every opponent thus far and is averaging 163.2 rushing yards per game.
With that said, Sanger is incredibly balanced. Rylan Smart has thrown for 1,267 yards and nine scores. Zach Shepard leads the team with 506 receiving yards and four scores. Dewey Terreault has 256 receiving yards and two scores.
Helping Aubrey corral that offense is senior Jackson Jennings, who has 113 tackles through the first seven games.
“Tallyn is a big load. He runs the ball with physicality, and it’s one of those deals where we have to get a lot of kids to him,” Ivy said. “We have to swarm him and find a way to get him down.
“They like to showcase Tallyn, but Rylan gets his share, too. It will be neat to see how it all unfolds.”
Smart agreed.
“It’s two teams that have done well so far this year,” he said. “Everything we have done up to this point is in preparation for district play. We are 0-0 right now and trying to earn our way into the playoffs. This will be a good one.”