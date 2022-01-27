Defensive Player of the Year: Anthony Hill, LB, Ryan

Last season’s DRC All-Area Co-Newcomer of the Year was dominant in his junior season, helping anchor a stout Raiders defensive attack. Hill, a five-star recruit, racked up 131 total tackles and 93 solo tackles to go with 18 TFLs. Hill also compiled eight sacks and two interceptions. Hill was named the Class 5A Built Ford Tough Player of the Year and was one of the best overall players in the Denton area.

Peyton Bowen
Co-Utility Player of the Year: Peyton Bowen, ATH, Guyer

The Notre Dame commit and multi-position junior helped guide Guyer to the Class 6A title game. Bowen, a four-star safety, tallied six interceptions, 50 tackles, and 12 pass breakups for the Wildcats and was a strong presence in the secondary.

20210917_drc_sp_GuyerAtascocita_01
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Eli Bowen, DB, Guyer

The younger of the two Bowen brothers, Eli was equally as dominant in the secondary for the Wildcats by leading Guyer with 10 interceptions and three defensive scores coupled with 46 tackles.

20211105_drc_sp_LoneStarRyan_07
Co-Impact Player of the Year: Michael Gee, DE, Ryan

Gee was sensational for Ryan on the defensive line and helped anchor a relentless pass rush. The senior had a whopping 30 tackles for loss and 117 total tackles (88 individual). He led Ryan with 10 sacks on the year.

DRC_AubreyvsKrum1_102921.jpg
Co-Impact Player of the Year: Everson Strain, DB, Aubrey

Strain led the Chaps with six interceptions and racked up 150 tackles, four forced fumbles and 18 pass breakups. He was named the Defensive Newcomer of the Year in District 4-4A Division II and helped Aubrey’s defense dominate in the first three rounds of the playoffs.

20210917_drc_sp_GuyerAtascocita_03-2
Co-Coach of the Year: Rodey Webb, Guyer

Webb was at the helm of one of the best all-around squads in Texas in 2021. He led the Wildcats to a 14-1 season and their first Class 6A state title appearance since 2019 and the first in Webb’s tenure since his arrival as head coach in 2020.

Meet the All-DRC Offense 

Tackling
Mason Davis, DL, Ryan

Davis racked up 62 total tackles, 49 of the solo variety tackles and 13 tackles for a loss as a part of a nasty Ryan defensive front. The senior also compiled three sacks in 14 games.

MarQuice Hill II celebrating
MarQuice Hill II, DL, Ryan

Hill was a key cog in the Raiders’ defensive line. The junior had 58 solo tackles, 68 total tackles and a whopping 20 tackles for a loss. Hill was second on the squad with eight sacks and recovered three fumbles.

Aubrey
Jacob Palladino, DL, Aubrey

Perhaps the biggest piece of the Aubrey defensive front was Palladino with his 66 tackles, including 15 TFLs. He also compiled four forced fumbles and a whopping g 14 sacks.

Guyer's Rowan Briggs
Rowan Briggs, DL, Guyer

The Southeastern Louisiana recruit was a wrecking ball on a Guyer defensive front that helped lead the Wildcats to the Class 6A state title game. He finished with 68 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Ryan-Longview advance
Ravonte Blowe, DL, Ryan

Blowe was a force on a talented Ryan defensive front. He finished with 96 total tackles and 79 solo tackles to go along with seven sacks. The junior had a team-leading 36 tackles for loss as well.

DRC_AubreyvsCelina6_120321.jpg
Martavious Hill, LB Aubrey

Hill was a vital part of the Aubrey running game and was also sensational on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker. He compiled 88 tackles and forced three fumbles on the season.

Guyer's Jackson Foster
Bryce Montgomery, LB, Braswell

Montgomery was the heart and soul for the Bengals defense from the linebacker spot. The senior raked in 106 total tackles and 13 TFLs in 10 games. He led Braswell with five sacks.

20210909_drc_sp_GuyerLakeRidge_28
Jaden Powell, LB, Guyer

The senior captain linebacker racked up 59 tackles to go with nine quarterback pressures. Powell tallied three pass breakups and led Guyer with six big hits and three forced fumbles with a defensive score.

20210909_drc_sp_GuyerLakeRidge_28
Austin Jordan, DB, Ryan

The future Texas Longhorn had 27 solo tackles during his senior campaign along with two interceptions and a forced fumble. The defensive back averaged 29 yards per interception and had six pass deflections.

Sealing the win
Garyeon Robinson, DB Ryan

The senior defensive back was all over the field for the Raiders with team-leading three interceptions. Robinson compiled 38 tackles and helped lead a strong secondary that complemented a ferocious front.

20211204_drc_sp_GuyerProsper_14.JPG
Marquan Pope, DB, Guyer

Pope, who is headed to Pitt, was a turnover-forcing machine in his final year playing in Guyer’s secondary. The senior had three interceptions and a defensive score as well as a team-high 90 assisted tackles.

DRC_AubreyvsCelina5_120321.jpg
Ty Sciba, DB, Aubrey

Aubrey’s defense was sensational in every sense of the word, and Scriba had a lot to do with that. The defensive back had 122 tackles and 17 TFLs to go with three interceptions and four forced fumbles.

20210917_drc_sp_GuyerAtascocita_16-2
Ryan Yaites, DB, Guyer

Yaites picked up two fumble recoveries for the Wildcats during his junior year to go along with 33 total tackles. The defensive back ranked second among Guyer players with eight pass breakups.

191108_drc_sp_ArgyleCelina_9.JPG
Caden Dodson, P, Argyle

Dodson is a repeat selection on the DRC’s all-area team after another standout season. The first-team All-District 7-4A Division I selection routinely flipped the field for the Eagles.

Connor Green, LB, Krum

The junior was electric for the Bobcats defensive attack with 128 total tackles in eight games played to go with 15 TFLs. Greene was also tied for second at Krum with four sacks.

Best of the rest 

Jett Runion, Aubrey, DL; Michael Madrie, Argyle, DL; Michael Holt, Krum, DL; Godwin Ugochukwu, Lake Dallas, DL; Riley Van Poppel, Argyle, LB; Marquis Williams, Ryan, LB; Brooks Etheridge, Guyer, LB; Carson Shaw, Argyle, LB; Kaden Kelly, Ryan, DB; Chance Rucker, Ryan, DB; Jacob Holder, Aubrey, DB; Armon Robinson, Braswell, DB.

