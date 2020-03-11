A small compass charm hangs from the chain reaching down toward the chest of one of the top sharp-shooters in college basketball.
There is nothing fancy or valuable the necklace DJ Draper wears around campus. It’s the phrase “walk-on” engraved on the back of the trinket that makes it special for the North Texas guard.
“It reminds me of the direction I came from,” Draper said. “It also reminds me that if I stay on course, everything will work out.”
That simple approach has paid off in ways even Draper couldn’t have imagined just a few years ago. He didn’t receive a single scholarship offer coming out of Birdville and walked on at UNT before the 2015-16 season. Five years later, he’s one of the nation’s elite 3-point shooters and a key contributor for a team that just won its first outright regular season conference title in 31 years.
Draper is shooting 51.2% from 3-point range heading into the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament at the Ford Center this week in Frisco. UNT will face the winner of an opening-round game between Florida Atlantic and Old Dominion on Thursday. Draper would lead the Division I level in 3-point field goal percentage but falls short of the 2.5 makes per game necessary to qualify.
UC Davis guard Stefan Gonzalez’s 3-point field goal percentage of 47.7 leads the country among players with enough attempts to qualify heading into Thursday’s games.
Draper has made 43 shots from behind the arc this season while excelling as a spot-up shooter and rugged defender for the Mean Green. His 44.3 career 3-point shooting percentage ranks sixth nationally among Division I players.
“DJ stays within himself,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “He fits within the structure of our offense and thrives. I’m convinced he wants to see other people make shots more than he wants to make them himself. That’s why he’s such a high-percentage guy. He’s always about making the right play for the team.”
Making those plays helped Draper reach goals most walk-ons only dream of. He earned a scholarship ahead of the 2018-19 season and is averaging 4.5 points per game.
Amy Draper gave her son his necklace as a gift before this season to ensure he would never forget his humble beginnings.
“When I first met DJ, I thought he was a manager,” said Deng Geu, a graduate transfer forward who arrived at UNT over the summer. “Then he got on the court and was crossing people over and shooting fadeaways. He’s found his niche shooting 3s, but he will do whatever the team needs him to do.”
Junior forward Zachary Simmons said he and his teammates view Draper as a highly valuable member of their team, an important show of respect for the former walk-on who is better known as “Drape Juice” in UNT’s locker room.
Draper used the handle when he started an Instagram account and saw it quickly become his nickname.
“DJ is a great person and is a ball of energy,” Simmons said. “He’s goofy and is always there for everybody. He’s one of the best joke-tellers I have been around.”
Finding his way to UNT
Draper opens every UNT game sitting somewhere on the Mean Green’s bench.
It’s a comfortable spot for the slight 6-foot senior guard. Draper spent a whole lot of time on West Georgia’s bench growing up.
Back then, Draper wore a spare No. 50 jersey his father gave him. David Draper was West Georgia’s associate head coach and is now an assistant coach at Carrollton Creekview.
“The fans used to yell, ‘Put number 50 in,’” DJ Draper said.
DJ Draper was a regular at West Georgia’s practices as well. He would pick up a shake and some French fries from McDonald’s and spend the rest of the day at the gym and his father’s office.
“Just being in the gym constantly helped me become a good shooter,” Draper said. “When coaches are talking at practice, you don’t dribble. When I was at West Georgia, I spent all practice shooting when the team was practicing on the other end of the floor. My dad also taught me a lot. He’s the best coach I’ve ever had.”
Draper listened intently to his father and worked to refine his skills.
“From the time DJ could walk he was playing basketball,” David Draper said. “He saw the game being played correctly and then spent hours and hours in the gym.”
Putting time in at the gym is a family tradition for the Draper clan.
DJ Draper’s grandfather, Don Draper, played for Drake and was a member of the Bulldogs’ 1969 Final Four team.
David Draper played for Central Oklahoma, while his wife, Amy, was a standout volleyball player at Mississippi State before becoming a college and high school coach.
Jordan Draper, DJ’s sister, is a gymnast at Oklahoma and was part of the Sooners’ 2019 national championship team.
“My parents did a good job of instilling the value of hard work in me, and not just with basketball,” DJ Draper said. “If I got a B in school, my mom would go crazy. That’s who I am. I like to work hard.”
David Draper’s connections in college basketball helped his son find his way to UNT. Rob Evans, a former UNT assistant and longtime college coach, is one of David Draper’s friends in the coaching profession. Evans watched Draper work out and offered him the opportunity to walk on at UNT.
Draper redshirted his first season and then scored just nine points for the Mean Green in 2016-17.
“Some people think things happened for me right away,” Draper said. “It wasn’t like that.”
1st @MeanGreenMBB team meeting of the new season.— Grant McCasland (@UNTCoachGMac) June 5, 2018
Had some of the guys get up and share ways the staff thought we could improve individually to help the team win.
@draperd55 had a special message.#GoMeanGreen pic.twitter.com/NJ82Y2JTwB
A turning point Draper
Draper’s role began to change shortly after McCasland took over as UNT’s coach in the spring of 2017.
McCasland threw Draper into drills against UNT’s top players and liked what he saw.
“There is such a premium on guys who can make shots,” McCasland said. “When we got into any kind of drill or practice, DJ’s ball was always going in.”
McCasland began to play Draper more often in the 2017-18 season, partly because he was intrigued by his potential and partly out of necessity. UNT lost guard Umoja Gibson early in the season to a broken ankle and dealt with a host of other injuries.
Draper played 21 minutes in a loss to UT-Arlington in early December and spent most of the night guarding Erick Neal, the Mavericks’ star guard. A little more than a month later, Draper drained six 3s on nine attempts in a win at Rice.
Draper came through in a key spot again a few weeks later when he hit a 3 in the closing seconds to give UNT a win over Florida International.
Along the way, the phrase, “Shoot the ball, DJ!” became a familiar refrain at UNT’s practices. McCasland wanted Draper to grow into the sniper role he fills now. He just needed some encouragement.
“I take the open shot,” Draper said. “The coaches want me to be a little more aggressive at times, but I try to stick to my role.”
Draper is perfectly content in his role as a complementary player. He’s taken just six shots from inside the 3-point arc all season.
“DJ’s a big part of our success,” UNT guard Javion Hamlet said. “Without him we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in. He plays defense, makes shots and dives on loose balls. He brings it all.”
McCasland recognized the impact Draper could make shortly after taking over UNT’s program and awarded him a scholarship ahead of the 2018-19 season.
McCasland called players to the front of a team meeting and had them read a list of ways they could improve as a member of the school’s video department filmed from the back of the room. Draper got the end of his list and read the final line, “Take full ownership because you are no longer a walk-on. You are now a full scholarship player.”
The moment sparked a celebration among UNT’s players who have come to appreciate Draper’s humble, team-first approach.
“At some point, I thought he would come into the office and ask how he could play more or if he could take more shots off ball screens,” McCasland said. “We have never had one of those conversations. He has never given me an indication that he wanted something for himself, not even when it came to a scholarship.
“He’s never asked for anything.”
A satisfying end
The entire Draper clan — David, Amy and Jordan — sat in a section near UNT’s bench for the Mean Green’s game against Old Dominion last month.
Jordan wore a white No. 55 Draper jersey on her brother’s senior day.
“I’m super proud of him,” Jordan Draper said. “He loves basketball and is great at it. His happiness and joy show when he’s playing with his boys.”
Draper earned his undergraduate degree last year. He has spent his senior season working on his MBA in business management while playing a key role in UNT’s best season in years.
Being a part of the Mean Green’s success has been particularly rewarding for Draper, who was part of some tough times at UNT before McCasland arrived.
The Mean Green won just 20 games in Draper’s first two seasons combined and were one of just two teams that failed to advance to the C-USA tournament in 2016-17, when UNT finished 8-22.
McCasland arrived the next season and led the Mean Green to the College Basketball Invitational title and a 20-18 record. UNT has won at least 20 games in each season since and captured its first outright regular conference title since the 1988-89 season with a win over Western Kentucky on March 1.
Draper has cherished his role in UNT’s rise.
“I’m not kidding when I say I don’t care about my personal goals,” Draper said. “The feeling of winning is better than any personal achievement.”
Contributing in a significant way to the Mean Green’s success as a team has made the experience all the more enjoyable for Draper. He couldn’t help but laugh recently when a member of UNT’s staff pulled up a photo from his freshman season with the Mean Green when he weighed 135 pounds.
Draper has put on 40 pounds since and became one of the best 3-point shooters in college basketball.
The journey has been challenging at times, but whenever times were tough, Draper had a reminder of where he came from and where he is headed in the compass hanging around his neck.
“It’s awesome how it worked out,” Draper said. “No one would have let the guy in that picture on the team. Now I am playing against guys who are transfers from Power Five schools. It shows that you can do anything if you work hard.”