CowboysDraft33

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (center) jokes with the media as he discusses their first round draft pick, defensive tackle Mazi Smith from the University of Michigan, during a press conference at The Star in Frisco, April 27, 2023. He is flanked by head coach Mike McCarthy (left) and vice president of player personnel Will McClay.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

FRISCO — A little of the conventional wisdom fizzled out of the NFL draft Thursday when Atlanta took Bijan Robinson with the eighth pick and the Lions came back four slots later to snap up Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama. Two running backs in the first dozen! What is this, 1981?

Turns out it’s 1991.

