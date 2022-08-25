Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) throws a pass to a receiver during last year’s state championship game. Arnold came up with big plays early and often in Guyer’s season opener against Rockwall-Heath.
Defense wins championships, so the age-old cliché goes.
It was a key factor early and often in Guyer’s dominant 47-14 win over Rockwall-Heath in Thursday’s season opener. A pair of pick-sixes and a fumble returned for a touchdown gave the Wildcats three of their five first-half touchdowns as they jumped on the Hawks early.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold led the way offensively with 204 passing yards for three touchdowns and 87 rushing yards for one score. Wide receiver Landon Sides tacked on two catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead within the first 2:13. Arnold found Sides for a 63-yard touchdown pass on the third play from scrimmage. Then linebacker Caleb Darthard picked off a wobbly pass when the Heath quarterback was hit as he threw and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.
The Hawks answered with a seven-play, 22-yard drive culminating with a rushing touchdown to cut the deficit in half. Guyer was then stuffed on fourth and goal at the one-yard line on its next drive, but Eli Bowen ripped the ball from a Heath receiver’s hands on their first play and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.
After the Wildcats forced a punt, Arnold notched his second touchdown pass to Sides from 23 yards out on the next drive. Peyton Bowen jumped a route on the Hawks’ next possession, intercepting a pass he returned 75 yards for Guyer’s fifth touchdown of the half.
The Wildcats led 33-7 at the half after a pair of missed extra points.
Heath opened the second half with a 14-play touchdown drive culminating in a one-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal. Guyer quickly answered on its first drive of the half as Arnold broke off a 64-yard touchdown run on a read option play.
