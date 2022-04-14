Guyer junior leaper Sophia Day walked away from Wednesday’s District 5-6A track and field meet with a grip of medals, school records and berths to next week’s area round.
Day claimed Guyer’s all-time mark in the triple jump (40 feet, four inches) and long jump (19-2), eclipsing former Wildcats standout and current Georgetown University senior Eni Akinniyi.
Day also teamed up with Emma Alvord, Alexandra Gilmore and G’yormon Curtis Wildcats’ winning 1,600 relay (3:54.34). She was also a member of the second-place 400 (48.40) and 800 (1:42.40) relay teams.
Day won the triple jump but placed second in the long jump. She considered the latter a pleasant surprise.
“The long jump was definitely a surprise. Yeah, that was kind of surprising to jump,” Day said.
Day has swiftly improved in the triple jump, her primary event. A year she ago she topped out at 37 feet.
After rigorous offseason training with Guyer’s staff and and Kenny Roseman of JUMP Smart Texas, Day was able improve her leaps by three feet.
“Just learning new forms and techniques has helped,” Day said. “I was able to hit (40 feet), so obviously something is working”
Brenna Stell won the pole vault for Guyer and Alvord, like Day, tallied several medals.
Alvord, who will play soccer at Oklahoma this fall, took second in the 400 (56.69). Hayden Colson, an Auburn soccer commit, took place in the 200 (24.4). They each ran legs on the second-place 400 and 800 relay teams.
Guyer’s multisport stars showed off on the boys side, too.
Landon Sides, a Guyer wide receiver, won the 300 hurdles (38.87) and long jump (22-09).
Payton Bowen, a future Notre Dame safety and kick returner, won the triple jump (44-09.5).
Fellow Guyer junior and defensive back Ryan Yaites, another Power 5 football recruit, was among the several Wildcats who qualified for the area meet.
Braswell, a sixth-year program, was led by junior hurdling standout Austin Kiser who won the 110 hurdles (14.19) and took second in the 300 hurdles (39.45).
Braswell girls sprinter Hailey Sayre set a school record in the 100 (11.93), placing second.
Team scores
Girls: Allen 170, Prosper 143, Guyer 134, McKinney Boyd 67, McKinney 57, Braswell 34, Little Elm 15.