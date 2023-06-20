Denton Diablos Armando Palaez Jr. (25) is congratulated by Thato Meko (9) and Aubry Eason (11) after he scored a goal during their game against the Tigres UNAL Reserves from Monterrey, Mexico Monday evening June 19, 2023, in Denton, Texas.
Through the first 33 minutes of Monday's exhibition match with Tigres UANL's under-20 team, the Denton Diablos held a 1-0 lead and appeared poised to earn an upset result.
Although Tigres scored three goals over the next five minutes to pull ahead for good in the 3-1 defeat, the Diablos left with plenty to be proud of.
They had for several portions hung with a squad that feeds into Tigres' senior team, which competes in Mexico's top soccer league, Liga MX. The Diablos also felt they were a few miscues away from a very different game as they played in front of a sizable crowd at Texas Woman's University's Pioneer Soccer Park.
"What you saw was a bunch of future professional players across the board," Diablos owner Damon Gochneaur said. "Absolutely the scoreline's a little disappointing. We never want to drop points or give up results, but we're humbled and honored to bring a team of Tigres' stature to the city of Denton."
Gochneaur said the match presented an opportunity to grow awareness of TWU's campus, Denton and the Diablos and felt his team put on a strong performance, particularly early in the contest. He also saw it as a chance for the team's players to gain exposure and experience against some stout competition.
"The biggest thing that comes out of this game is for 26 young men from the Metroplex to play against some of the best young talent from northern Mexico," Gochneaur said. "They get a chance to put their name in the game and get some film to help them take the next steps in their development."
It was Armando Pelaez Jr., the son of Diablos head coach Armando Pelaez, who had the Diablos out in front.
21' Goal!
The Diablos get on the board first as Armando Pelaez Jr. knocks in a rebound from a dangerous free kick. pic.twitter.com/ZVy0q4vJNG
Tigres dominated the possession early on, but Denton settled into the game a bit and got on the board as Sage Trevino hit a free kick low and hard at the Tigres goalkeeper. It caromed off the keeper's hands and fell to Pelaez Jr., who knocked it over the keeper's head and into the back of the net to put the Diablos up 1-0 in the 21st minute.
Tigres answered in the 34th minute as Bernardo Parra took advantage of a turnover in front of goal and chipped a shot over the Diablos keeper to tie at 1-1.
It was the first of three goals in quick succession as Luis Cañamar scored twice. His first came in the 36th minute on a solo run up Tigres' right wing as he drove past a defender and scored at the near post. Cañamar's second came in the 39th minute, again at the near post after a defensive miscue.
Despite the result, the elder Pelaez feels his team's strong showing at various points in the match can build confidence as the Diablos head back into their National Premier Soccer League slate.
Denton has posted a 3-3-2 record thus far in conference play, tying them for fifth place in the Lone Star Conference with Corinthians FC of San Antonio. The conference's top four teams make the playoffs and battle it out in a four-team bracket with the winner advancing to the regional tournament for a chance to compete for a national championship.
The Diablos' last remaining home match is set for Saturday, July 1 against the Lubbock Matadors. They will also play road matches against Fort Worth Vaqueros (June 24), CF10 Houston FC (June 28) and Gallos FC (July 8).
Pelaez hopes his team's performance against Tigres will help build confidence heading into those last four games of conference play.
"Whenever you're able to play very even with them, that gives you another flavor of the game," Pelaez said. "Now, mentally you believe in yourself. You don't know how good you are, because you're playing in a local league.
"Now, they're believing. Suddenly, they say 'I think we can do this.'"
