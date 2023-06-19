Through the first 33 minutes of Monday's exhibition match with Tigres UANL's under-20 team, the Denton Diablos held a 1-0 lead and appeared poised to earn an upset result.

Although Tigres scored three goals over the next five minutes to pull ahead for good in the 3-1 defeat, the Diablos left with plenty to be proud of.

Armando Pelaez Jr. goal
The Denton Diablos’ Armando Palaez Jr. (25) scores a goal against Tigres UANL Reserves from Monterrey, Mexico, on Monday evening, June 19, 2023, in Denton.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

