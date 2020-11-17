Denton’s volleyball team, which was quarantined last Monday after at least one member of the program tested positive for COVID-19, will be able to finish its regular season this week.
Denton ISD spokeswoman Julie Zwahr confirmed that based on the district’s contact tracing, Denton was eligible to play again beginning Tuesday.
The Lady Broncos will play a doubleheader against Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday night on the road. Denton will return home on Wednesday night to play a doubleheader against Birdville starting at 5 p.m. and Grapevine starting at 7 p.m.
Denton has not played a game since Nov. 3. The Lady Broncos are 14-1 overall and 10-0 in District 6-5A.
If Denton wins its four remaining games, the Lady Broncos would claim their third consecutive undefeated district title. Denton has not lost a district game since Oct. 24, 2017, against Sherman.
Playoffs for Class 5A and 6A teams begin on Thursday.