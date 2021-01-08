There were a lot of anxious nights for Denton’s Taylor Thomas last summer as she waited for official word on the 2020 volleyball season.
After the UIL shut down the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas was admittedly worried that her senior season was in jeopardy.
“I cried a lot, that’s for sure,” Thomas said. “We didn’t think we were going to even get to play. That was soul-crushing this summer, not even knowing if I would get the chance to finish out my years as a Denton Bronco playing volleyball for my high school. That was always the highlight of my school career, getting to go play with those people.”
Ultimately, Thomas got the chance to finish out her career at Denton — and she undoubtedly made the most of it.
The Liberty signee led the Lady Broncos to their first region final appearance in school history, while also guiding Denton to its third consecutive district title.
For her incredible efforts, Thomas was the clear-cut choice to be the MVP of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2020 All-Area team. Thomas joins previous winners like Guyer’s Brooke Slusser, the 2019 MVP, and Sanger’s Sydney Price from 2018.
“It means so much,” Thomas said of the award. “Especially since I’m in really good company with Brooke Slusser and [Price] from Sanger a few years ago. It means a lot that I’m recognized like they are, especially since [Slusser] is going to play at a big school like Alabama.”
A Class 5A Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state selection, Thomas buried 300 kills and made 297 digs in 2020. A six-rotation player that rarely came off the court, Thomas averaged a 12.5-kill, 12.4-dig double-double while earning District 6-5A first-team honors.
Thomas credits a majority of her success to Denton coach Cassie Headrick, who has done nothing but win since she took over the program in 2018. In Headrick’s three seasons as the Lady Broncos’ coach, Denton has gone a combined 91-19.
Headrick is the All-Area Co-Coach of the Year along with Aubrey’s Whitney Stout.
“Coach Headrick is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had — probably the best coach I’ve ever had,” Thomas said. “Just seeing the way she breaks down every little thing, whether it’s volleyball or the social aspect of it and the team aspect of it — she just does a phenomenal job of getting us to work together.
“It’s always we over me. It’s never playing for yourself. It’s always playing for the person next to you. That’s what has made our teams so good — her leadership.”
Thomas will leave a lasting legacy at Denton for her play on the court, and her most cherished accomplishment above all else was leading the Lady Broncos to the region final for the first time.
She said that she was in the stands in 2015 when Denton came up short against Canyon Randall in the region semifinal. Since then, Thomas said she dreamed about going one step further.
Mission accomplished.
“Now, we’re the team to remember,” Thomas said. “It’s just really cool, especially in a year like 2020.”