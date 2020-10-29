Last year, Denton was routed by Frisco Independence 63-7 in a non-district matchup at Memorial Stadium.
There were no playoff implications in their 2019 meeting, but that won't be the case when the two schools square off on Friday night.
When the Broncos head to Memorial Stadium this time around, they are hopeful that fresh faces can bring about a better result.
Running back Coco Brown and quarterback Blake Courtney were not here last season — at least on varsity, anyway. As such, they were not party to Independence’s convincing home win over the Broncos.
But while Denton (1-4) may have had its struggles early this season, the sophomore duo has gained invaluable experience, and Brown, in particular, has become the workhorse of the Bronco offense.
“The idea that you can have a back come in [and] carry it 30 times would be great, but we don’t want to burn a sophomore out having that type of workload every week,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “But, certainly, if we find a groove and get into it, we want Coco to be the focal point.”
In the Broncos’ 29-24 loss to Frisco Heritage last week, Brown carried the ball 29 times for 165 yards and was instrumental in Denton’s second-half comeback. While the success of the power run game has far-exceeded the passing attack, however, Miller stressed the need for balance.
“It’s always about balance,” Miller said. “Anytime you focus on one thing solely, even if it is the power run, you end up putting yourself in a bad position, so we want to be balanced. We want to be able to expand the passing game, but we also know what our strengths are.”
One thing the young backfield has going for it is a less hostile environment than usual for its first district road game.
In an ordinary year, Denton could expect a more raucous crowd on the road — especially in a district game — but in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, crowd sizes have thinned.
“COVID has left all home and road environments a little tame this year,” Miller said. “[Courtney and Brown] should be as comfortable as they have each of the last five weeks. It's all about ball and, hopefully, they take advantage of another chance to shine.”
On the opposing sideline, Independence (0-3) is still looking for its first win of the year. Last week, the Knights returned from a two-week quarantine period, falling 42-35 to Frisco Reedy at home. Despite the rust, the offense found its footing late, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Regardless of what environment awaits the team Friday night, Miller and his staff continue to preach focus and will aim to have their team ready come game time.
“Focus is always the main focal point for us,” Miller said. “It’s just one of those deals where you can’t ever let up. It’s a part of the learning process and part of what we talk about on a daily basis. You have to be able to lock in for every moment you’re on the field.”