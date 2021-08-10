Two of the most constant things in sports are change and physicality. Regardless of the sport, age group or level of competition those two unwavering factors will always play a part in a team’s success.
That is where the Denton Lady Broncos find themselves this season.
“I just think we have a lot of learning to do. Last year, we were really experienced,” Denton coach Cassie Headrick said. “So, I think we still have really good experience out on the court, we just have to learn and then be able to execute what everyone can do.”
After losing Taylor Thomas and Leah Stolfus following the team’s run to the region final last season, the Lady Broncos are in the process of rolling out some new players and adjusting as the season gets underway.
“We can see that we still we have that grit, we know how to push through that. But it allowed us to see some things that were not doing so well,” Headrick said. “This season’s really young and so [seeing] all of those things [is] really important.”
But those changes did not stop the Lady Broncos from handling Frisco Lone Star on Tuesday evening at home, as Denton collected their second win of the season in a 29-27, 26-24, 25-21 sweep after defeating Frisco Centennial on Monday.
Abby Folsom and Lauren Perry led the offensive attack for the Lady Broncos with seven and nine kills, respectively, while Tessa Gerwig racked up seven kills of her own along with three blocks.
Throughout the match it was evident just by being in the gym that there was an intensity in the building between the two clubs. Despite coming away with a victory, Lone Star gave Denton every ounce they had.
“We battled. That’s good for us any time that we can get that,” Headrick said.
Defensively the Lady Broncos were not as solid as they would have liked to be, but, with the season still being so young, there is time to work on those adjustments before district play begins with their Sept. 9 matchup with Lake Dallas.
“We got beat on some transition things, which we don’t usually do. But we saw that and so we got to be better with that” Headrick said. “That was a very physical, tough team. And so even as we get more and more physical move into our district, if we move slow like that, we’re going to have some problems.”
On the offensive side of things, Denton was able to dial up the pressure when the situation dictated it and keep Lone Star at a reasonable distance in the score column.
Even though this might be a young team, the Lady Broncos are poised to continue to grow as they work their way back towards a playoff berth.
Tuesday night was a step in that direction.
“I thought we got ourselves in some binds, and then we got ourselves out of some binds,” Headrick said. “And so that part was good. I loved at the end of the game. I really kind of saw this team just kind of say, ‘No, we’re going to win this game.’”