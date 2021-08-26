Every team is built a little bit differently.
Some teams are gifted with a defensive front and a strong secondary that can keep them in ballgames regardless of who the opposition is. Others are built up front in the trenches on the offensive line that can make an offense hum and give the quarterback time to work. Or there are those teams that have skill players all over the field with wide receivers that are wildly talented on the perimeter or have a star running back.
Enter the 2021-2022 Denton Broncos and junior running back Coco Brown.
For a Denton team that was just 1-9 in a football season like no other with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broncos were challenged just as much as any program across the state.
“I think the biggest thing for us is to kind of get back in a groove,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “We had what we thought was a really good spring and offseason going on right before COVID hit last March. We wanted to try to attack what we thought [was] a really good thing going on and COVID put us in a in a very weird predicament.”
As a result, the Broncos did not capitalize on the success they were hoping to have last season, leading Denton to go back to the drawing board before its season opener against Lake Dallas on Friday.
“The focus now is to just get ourselves back into the basics,” Miller said. “We understand that the development of skills, fundamentals and the program from that standpoint -- that's got to be the most important thing.”
All about Brown
There is no denying the incredible potential of Brown and just how much better he could this season. Brown rushed for 854 yards and five touchdowns last season in his sophomore campaign on a Denton squad that relied on him heavily throughout the year.
But for Brown, it is not all about him.
In his eyes, it is imperative that the team pulls together as one to get to where they want to go.
“We're working good together,” Brown said. "The chemistry is there defensive wise and offensively. I think that could take us far with a different mentality we have this year.”
When asked what he believed Denton needed to work on most after last season, his answer was simple.
“Finishing," Brown said. "Finishing is a big one.”
And while Brown wants his team to come together as one cohesive unit, Miller knows he has an explosive running back at his disposal.
“We know Coco's a special player," Miller said. "And we know if we can get the ball in his hands, we have the ability to have a special year. He is a person in our program that we can lean on that we know is going to do the right things at the right time and just be a great leader for our young kids and the entirety of our program.”
For Denton, it would make complete sense to rely on Brown and have him heavily involved on every offensive snap.
But as fall practice concludes and the season draws near, it has become evident the Broncos want to make sure they have a balanced attack.
“Ball distribution is going to be huge," Miller said. "I think one thing that got us last year was we relied heavily on Coco. It allowed defenses to kind of hunker down and get in the box and really try to take him away [and] limit what we can do offensively. I think the focus for us has got to be to spread the ball around”