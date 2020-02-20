The Denton Record-Chronicle's annual football preview edition was named one of the five best special sections produced by a small newspaper in the country in 2019 by the Associated Press Sports Editors this week.
The organization announced the results of its annual contest over the last few days. Sports editors from across the country judged the contest this week in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The APSE does not rank the sections that are honored in each category.
The Record-Chronicle's football preview edition has been honored by the APSE in each of the last 12 years. The section covers the University of North Texas' program as well as high school teams in the Denton area.
The Record-Chronicle also picked up three individual awards.
UNT beat writer Brett Vito received top-10 honors in beat writing for his coverage of the school's athletics department.
Vito also earned top-10 honors in the explanatory writing category for his story on the impact of the record contracts football coach Seth Littrell and men's basketball coach Grant McCasland signed in 2019.
Vito and photographer Jeff Woo received top-five honors in multimedia for their project on the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility.
The Record-Chronicle competes in the smallest division of the APSE contest that includes the bottom 25% of newspapers in the country based on circulation.
Individual honors in the writing and multimedia categories will be announced next month.