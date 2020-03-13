Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the UIL suspending all UIL-sanctioned contests from March 16-29.
Denton ISD is closing all schools and facilities — including athletic facilities — from March 16-22 amid growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the district said in a press release on Friday.
Although there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Denton County, the district said it is exercising, “an abundance of caution.”
All competitions scheduled from March 16-22, including both school-related and community-based, have been postponed. Boys and girls soccer, baseball and softball were among a host of sports with games or matches scheduled next week.
“It is uncharted territory,” Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence said. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything quite like this, but I’m proud we’re taking steps to protect everybody. I’m in full agreement with what we’re doing.”
Shortly after Denton ISD announced it was postponing all athletic competitions from March 16-22, the UIL announced it was suspending all UIL-sanctioned contests from March 16-29 due to COVID-19.
In the press release, the UIL said practices and rehearsals may be held at the discretion of local school districts.
Florence said Denton ISD would continue to evaluate the situation as it evolves.
All Denton ISD buildings are closed to outside rentals during this time. The district said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will participate in daily calls with local, state and federal officials.
The news comes one day after the UIL indefinitely suspended the boys basketball state tournament in San Antonio.
“We are committed, and the UIL is committed, to doing everything we can [to resume play] when we think it’s safe for them to continue playing,” Florence said. “Again, I don’t know how long that will be. We’ll have to evaluate that daily and weekly.”
UIL deputy executive director Jamey Harrison addressed the media on Thursday at the Alamodome and said the UIL is working “around the clock” on contingency plans to finish the state tournament.
“It is our goal, it is our hope and it is our intention to complete this tournament at some point in the future,” Harrison said on Thursday. “This is an unprecedented event. It has escalated at a pace that is just different than any of us have experienced in the past.”
Nearly every major sporting league has canceled or suspended play over the past two days as more cases of coronavirus are confirmed.
The NBA was the first, announcing on Wednesday that it was suspending the remainder of its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. MLS, MLB and the NHL quickly followed suit, along with the NCAA, which canceled its spring championships, including the highly popular March Madness.
As of Friday, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, two in Tarrant County and eight in Dallas County.
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in a press conference on Friday afternoon, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration.