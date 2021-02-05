Craig Trahan didn’t think much of a simple request when he was a member of the Florida golf team back in the early 2000s.
Trahan was 19 and focused on his golf career when a woman asked him to help with her game.
“I told her I played on the team but wasn’t a teacher,” Trahan recalled this week.
Trahan relented after the woman persisted and found his calling in life teaching people about the game he loves. The pursuit led to a career as a golf instructor that reached new heights a few weeks ago when he earned master professional status with the PGA Tour of America.
The honor is among the highest in the golf world. Trahan spent 15 years pursuing the distinction and reached the finish line during the stretch run of his time as the director of instruction at Denton Country Club.
Next week will mark the end of Trahan’s two-year stint at the club. He is set to take over in the same capacity at Houston Country Club.
“I have enjoyed my time here,” Trahan said. “Denton is a great town. I have met a lot of great people. I build relationships and enrich lives through golf instruction.
“I want to thank people for trusting me with their games and the community for its support.”
That support helped Trahan finish his climb to the top of golf instruction profession. That journey took a turn when he walked through the Golf Hall of Fame several years ago.
Golfers who have earned master professional status are listed on a board.
“I wanted to be on that wall,” Trahan said. “It’s a way to distinguish yourself and show that you are committed to your job and your craft.”
The journey isn’t easy. There are approximately 29,000 PGA professionals. A total of 389 have earned master professional status since 1969, including 198 who are classified as teachers/coaches.
Golfers first must become PGA professionals and earn advanced certification through the PGA to begin their pursuit of maters professional status. And that’s just for starters. A candidate must then complete a project that roughly equates to a master’s thesis. The candidate must then present his thesis and teach a lesson, a step that displays his expertise when it comes to teaching others about the game.
Trahan’s presentation was on his swing model and theory. He covered everything from putting to a full swing.
“It went over what I teach and why I teach it,” Trahan said.
Trahan teaches golfers of all ages and skill levels. He works with PGA professionals and five-year-olds just starting out.
Trahan was included on Golf Digest‘s list of the Best Young Teachers earlier this year.
He’s taught plenty of people in Denton over the last two years as he pursued master professional status and enjoyed every step of the journey.
“There’s nothing about my job I don’t like,” Trahan said. “I like teaching everyone.”