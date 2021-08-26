The 2021 football season begins in earnest this week for the Denton Bronco.
And after a disappointing 2020 season that was thrown off track by COVID-19, Friday's season opener against Lake Dallas presents an opportunity for the Broncos to put young players and new ideas to the test.
“There is always a little bit of nervousness that goes around," Denton coach Billy Miller said. "You can't figure out what your identity truly is until you see the way those kids run around and how they react to different pressure points. So, we're just excited about the prospect of starting a new year and trying to get things done without having the detractors ahead of us like COVID was last year.”
Miller has been vocal about a new offensive approach this season in terms of spreading the ball around and being more dynamic.
While the Broncos have a star running back in junior Coco Brown who is poised for another strong season, Miller knows that they can no longer rely on him to carry the offense after a breakout sophomore year.
“We know that we're not going to surprise anybody with Coco anymore," Miller said. "And they know he's coming. Now the focal point has to be how can we open up everything? How can we put ourselves in a situation where the whole playbook is available to so that so that we can be dynamic on the perimeter and in the box?”
Denton senior quarterback Colton Adler has garnered quite a bit of trust and confidence in his coaching staff and teammates thanks in part to his tireless preparation and knowledge of the system.
That is the foundation for a player that Miller characterizes as someone who has been beyond willing to learn a new approach for the Broncos offensive attack.
Open-mindedness is a phrase that has been used all over the Denton program early this season by Miller. A willingness to adapt and develop a new approach is necessary if the Broncos want to put last year’s season behind them.
"We're confident in the training that he's had throughout the course of his life," Miller said of Adler. "The exciting part about that is we spent a lot of last year trying to put ourselves in a position where we could be successful on both sides of the ball by utilizing the play clock and trying to make sure that that we weren’t detrimental errors to our progress.”
The Broncos know that they have their hands full to start the season against an opponent like Lake Dallas, even though Denton knocked off the Falcons 20-3 last year.
“We know that they're going to be pretty explosive," Miller said. "On offense, they've got great skill players. They're big up front, and depending on who they who they have at tailback, they've got a chance to be big at the running back. The quarterback coming back is a huge asset for them. “Our focus is to be able to find little creases inside but then be able to spread thing out a little bit and let our skill kids get a chance to go show what they've got.”