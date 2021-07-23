Players sat silently in preparation for their biggest game of the season, and while it was abnormal for the team to not be bustling with loud energy, that didn’t worry head coach Ramon Raya.
In the moments leading up to the Denton Diablos’ Lone Star Conference championship game against Laredo Heat FC, the locker room was filled with an unusually quiet aura.
He knew this was a unique situation and the Diablos were ready to play.
“Everything changes from game to game, but every player has their own rituals and my job here is to respect what they want,” Raya said. “It was a different silence because it was a final. They weren’t scared. I think they were just focused on playing well. You could see their faces that they were ready. If I thought we were nervous, I would have cut it.”
All that built up intensity instantly paid off as the Diablos used a goal from center back James Doyle to claim an early lead.
Denton added two more goals from center forward Trevor Amann, including one as the final seconds ticked off the clock to secure a 3-1 victory and a LSC championship on Saturday, July 17, at Denton High School’s Bronco Field.
Goalkeeper Michael Diaz noted just how dialed in the Diablos were that when the final whistle blew and Laredo collectively dropped to its knees, his team wasn’t totally sure the game was over.
“All of us were celebrating the final goal, but it was so loud, we didn’t hear the whistle,” Diaz said. “Trevor’s goal really sealed the deal for us and was the icing on the cake. After we realized what we had done, everyone was ecstatic. It was just pure elation. It was so rewarding after all those 6 a.m. practices.”
The Diablos advanced to the LSC final after a 7-0 drubbing of Katy 1895 FC in the semifinal game the week before. The victory meant so much to the entire team, especially after last year’s National Premier Soccer League was canceled.
The win also catapulted Denton to Saturday’s national quarterfinal game against FC Golden State at Denton High’s Bronco Field.
At the morning practice on Tuesday, Raya was quick to remind his team that there are bigger goals at stake and he explained how his team didn’t play up to its potential.
“I think we can improve, and we made some mistakes that we’re not supposed to,” Raya said. “We were winning by two in the first half, so I told them to forget the score. We need to play like it’s 0-0. We needed to be more intelligent, smarter and tougher.”
If the Diablos can emerge victorious, they will be part of the final four teams remaining in the NPSL.
As for how the Diablos (10-1-1) have to play against FC Golden State, Raya said his team needs to return to its aggressive attitude.
“Our philosophy is to attack, no matter the score,” Raya said. “We need to look for that in every situation of the game.”