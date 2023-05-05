The doors to a smoke-filled room opened on Thursday night before three members of the Denton Diablos emerged to cheers at Denton County Brewing Co.
The semi-professional soccer team and its fans gathered for a jersey reveal party and to look forward to their season-opener on Sunday.
Team officials viewed the event as a reset for the franchise after a disappointing 2022 season. The Diablos won the National Primer League championship in 2021 before taking a step back last year.
The jerseys are just part of what is new for the club. The Diablos also have a new general manager, a new coach and a host of new players who will make their debuts in Sunday’s 7 p.m. season opener at home against the Fort Worth Vaqueros.
The Diablos will play their home games at TWU’s Pioneer Soccer Park this season.
Proudly presenting our 2023 Home, Away & Primary Goal Keeper Kits brought to you by Lexa Sports.
They’ll be available online for pre-sale tomorrow!
Thank you to everyone who packed @DENTONCBC to make this a special night!
“We are tremendously excited,” said Damon Gochneaur, a member of the Diablos ownership group who helped found the team in 2018. “This is the culmination of years of hard work and successes built on top of each other. We feel the jersey is a true representation and a celebration of all things Denton.”
The Diablos named Brad Namdar their general manager and technical director in January and brought on Armando Pelaez their head coach in late February.
The club’s management is hoping Thursday’s event that attracted several of its longtime fans will be the first step in the growth of the club’s base of support as well as the popularity of the soccer locally.
“Soccer is growing now more than ever,” Namdar said. “One of the priorities ownership has is to make the team more community based and make sure we have more stakeholders involved. We want to grow and expand the game of soccer.”
Fred Grejda is a longtime fan who recently joined the club’s ownership group. He is excited to play a role in that growth.
“One of the reasons I became an owner is that I was impressed with the way the team pushed through the pandemic and did something for the community as well as the players,” Grejda said. “I’m looking forward to the season. The team is coming together heading into our first game.”
The challenge for the Diablos will be building chemistry in their first season under Pelaez with several new players on the roster.
The former Major League Soccer assistant coach has extensive coaching experience and runs the American Academy of Soccer, a youth organization he founded in Plano.
“Armando is a great coach,” Namdar said. “He loves and knows the game. I knew him when I was coaching in college. He’s the perfect coach for this team.”
Daniel Sanchez has been a Diablos fan since the club debut season and was at the team’s jersey reveal party. Like the club’s management, he’s hoping the event and the changes the Diablos made in the offseason will help foster their growth.
“I’m excited,” Sanchez said. “The team has been doing a good job of reaching out to the community. I’m hoping the support will continue to grow.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.