Diablos jerseys

The Denton Diablos unveiled their jerseys for the 2023 season on Thursday night at Denton County Brewing Co. ahead of their season opener on Sunday at home against the Fort Worth Vaqueros.

 Brett Vito/DRC

The doors to a smoke-filled room opened on Thursday night before three members of the Denton Diablos emerged to cheers at Denton County Brewing Co.

The semi-professional soccer team and its fans gathered for a jersey reveal party and to look forward to their season-opener on Sunday.

