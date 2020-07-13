Under new COVID-19 guidelines, many Denton-area teams resumed strength and conditioning workouts on Monday for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Several schools had shut down workouts after the UIL strongly recommended all strength and conditioning programs and sport-specific instruction be halted between July 3-12. The UIL advised schools not to hold workouts during that span in response to surging COVID-19 cases in Texas, as well as the July 4 holiday.
Last Wednesday, the UIL released modifications to its coronavirus guidelines which mandated face coverings for everyone 10 years or older while not actively exercising. The mandate aligns with Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order signed on July 2, which requires Texans living in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases to wear a face covering while in public.
The UIL's order included several exceptions that allowed people not to wear a mask while eating or drinking, while in a pool or body of water, where 6 feet of distancing can be maintained or if a person has a medical condition or disability.
Monday marked the first time Braswell held organized workouts since June 30. The school had suspended all athletic activities when it announced on June 16 that a member of its volleyball program tested positive for COVID-19.
"I think it was great," Braswell football coach Cody Moore said of his team's return to workouts. "[Wearing masks] is something I think we should have been doing from the get-go. That's not to be critical of the UIL, I just think it's where we're at right now.
"It makes me feel a little more at ease. When we break them from one area to another, they're going to have masks on. I thought that part of it was good."
Moore said having coaches and students wear masks was extremely helpful while transitioning groups from one location to another. He said most players kept masks in their pocket while actively exercising.
Moore added that additional measures, such as temperature, symptom, mask and water bottle checks, are also being conducted. Students have their temperature taken before they are allowed to enter the building.
Athletes are also required to get hand sanitizer before entry.
Moore said roughly 120 student-athletes participated in the voluntary workouts on Monday. He said attendance was roughly half of what it was when Braswell initially began summer strength and conditioning on June 8.
"I told our coaches today that I don't think attendance will ever get back to what it was," Moore said. "We just have to keep fighting the good fight, doing what's right and working with those who are here. That's all you can do."
Moore did not believe a major reason for the drop in attendance was parents keeping students home out of fear of contracting COVID-19.
"I think there's some of that, but I don't know if there's a ton of that," Moore said. "I think we've probably got a few kids where that's the case, but I get it. I do. I think we're doing a really good job of following protocol."
Braswell was one of four local schools that were forced to halt summer workouts after someone affiliated with the athletic program positive tested positive for the coronavirus.
A Krum student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 on June 16, and a parent of a Sanger student-athlete tested positive on June 18.
A member of Denton's football program also tested positive for the virus on June 18. To date, it is the only known positive coronavirus case involving a member of a Denton-area football team.
Ryan's football team, which has yet to hold a workout of any kind this summer, is scheduled to begin summer strength and conditioning on Tuesday morning. The Raiders originally planned to begin workouts on June 22, but that date was pushed back to June 29 and then delayed until Tuesday.
Ryan is the only Denton-area UIL school yet to hold a single workout for football this summer.