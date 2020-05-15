EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the past few weeks, the Denton Record-Chronicle has, in consultation with local coaches, compiled statistics, anecdotes and information on high school football players over the past decade. The following is the third installment in a multiple-part series featuring the best football players in the DRC’s coverage area over the last 10 seasons (2010-2019). Players were eligible for the team as long as they played in one season in the past decade. The Denton-area All-Decade team does not rank players, but instead, showcases the top 3-5 at each position. The series continues today with tight ends and flex players.
Tight end
J.C. Chalk
Argyle, 2013-2015
Argyle is one of the few offenses in the Denton area that relies heavily on using tight ends as part of its attack. At 6-3, 255 pounds, J.C. Chalk was a massive weapon at that position while catching 91 passes for 1,031 yards and 14 touchdowns during a three-year varsity career that included three straight runs to a state championship game. Chalk, who is the grandson of former Alabama coach Gene Stallings, racked up 486 receiving yards as a junior and followed that with 545 receiving yards and seven scores as a senior. Throughout his career, Chalk averaged at least 11 yards per catch and was arguably one of the best pure tight ends to come through the Denton area. He signed with Clemson and enters the 2020 season having caught 17 passes for 100 yards in 617 snaps over 39 career games (14 starts).
Brian Polendey
Guyer, 2014-2016
A mismatch for any defense at 6-6, 240 pounds, Polendey was a nightmare whether he was catching passes or blocking for Guyer’s imposing rushing attack. A consensus three-star tight end by 247Sports, Polendey caught 16 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns in his final two seasons with the Wildcats. While he may not have eye-popping receiving numbers, Polendey also had immense value in Guyer’s ground game. The Wildcats combined for 8,481 rushing yards in 2015 and 2016, and had three 1,000-yard rushers in 2015 (Shawn Robinson, Myron Mason and Noah Cain). Polendey went on to play at Miami before transferring to Colorado State in early April.
Flex
Ian Sadler
Argyle, 2010-2013
Argyle coach Todd Rodgers has said many times that Ian Sadler is quite possibly the best athlete he’s ever coached. That’s high praise considering Argyle’s bottomless well of talent, but Sadler continues to be the standard-bearer — not just for the Eagles but for every all-purpose player from the Denton area who dares try to match his contributions. Sadler was known for taking over any game he played in because he could be used anywhere on the field — and that’s exactly what Argyle did with him. As a senior, he rushed for 1,001 yards and 23 touchdowns while also catching 38 passes for 665 yards and 12 more scores in leading Argyle to the Class 3A Division II title. He also returned four punts for touchdowns that season and was used as a wildcat quarterback. His electrifying performance in that year’s title game included 284 all-purpose yards, three rushing touchdowns and returning a punt 65 yards for a fourth score. He appeared in two state title games (the other was a loss in 2011), and for his career accounted for 4,760 yards and 80 touchdowns as a quarterback, running back, and receiver. Sadler went on to be a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech as a sophomore and junior, racking up 959 yards in those two seasons.
Gatlin Grisso
Aubrey, 2015-2017
Gatlin Grisso was the first name out of Aubrey coach Keith Ivy’s mouth when asked which of his players over the last 10 years should be considered for the All-Decade team. A Swiss army knife on the field, Grisso was a ball-hawking safety, lethal wide receiver, explosive running back and even returned punts. Like Sadler at Argyle, Grisso moved around to nearly every position on the field for the Chaparrals. In his junior campaign in 2016, Grisso ran for 1,392 yards and 22 touchdowns on 141 carries. He added 411 yards receiving and six touchdown receptions, averaging 25.7 yards per catch. On defense, he racked up 106 tackles and two interceptions. Grisso was named MVP of District 5-4A Division II and was on track for a monster senior year. But Grisso’s tenure at Aubrey was cut short due to a season-ending knee injury in 2017. Grisso eventually signed with Washington State, but he never suited up for the Cougars after suffering a fracture in the C1 vertebrae of his neck during spring practice. Grisso announced via Twitter last August he was stepping away from football and is “medically retired.”
On the bubble
DaCoven Bailey
Pilot Point, 2012-2015
DaCoven Bailey was as versatile as they came during his time in Pilot Point, but was especially effective out of the backfield. In his senior campaign, Bailey ran for 1,172 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 9.3 yards per carry while adding 321 receiving yards and four scores through the air. Bailey was selected to the Class 3A third team all-state by the Texas Sports Writers Association in 2015 and played for two years at Rutgers.
Steve Gamel contributed to this report.