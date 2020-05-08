EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the past few weeks, the Denton Record-Chronicle has, in consultation with local coaches, compiled statistics, anecdotes and information on high school football players over the past decade. The following is the second installment in a multiple-part series featuring the best football players in the DRC’s coverage area over the last 10 seasons (2010-2019). Players were eligible for the team as long as they played in one season in the past decade. The Denton-area All-Decade team does not rank players, but instead, showcases the top 3-5 at each position. The series continues today with running backs.
Nick Ralston
Argyle, 2011-2014
Nick Ralston had a target on his back every season that he was in an Eagles’ uniform, and he still ran over everyone. At 6-1, 235 pounds, Ralston played running back and linebacker. As a running back, he displayed an eye-popping blend of size, power, speed, and vision that conjured up memories of NFL running backs such as Earl Campbell, John Riggins, Jerome Bettis, Larry Csonka, and most recently, Derrick Henry. Ralston amassed nearly 6,300 career rushing yards and scored 100 total touchdowns while playing in three state title games. Argyle won it all in 2013 while finishing undefeated. In 2014, Ralston’s senior year, he piled up 2,771 yards and 46 touchdowns to lead all Dallas-Fort Worth area rushers — regardless of classification. Ralston scored 19 of his 46 touchdowns that year in the postseason. He willed Argyle to wins over Kennedale, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau and Graham while combining for 110 carries and 686 yards in those wins, which were all decided by four points or less. In the Class 4A Division I title game against Navasota, Ralston carried the ball 54 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-35 double-overtime loss. Ralston was an early-enrollee at Arizona State after graduation but recently transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette for his final year of eligibility and is expected to play tight end.
Kaedric Cobbs
Guyer, 2017-2019
During his three seasons at Guyer, you would be hard-pressed to find a more efficient ball carrier than Kaedric Cobbs. And in 2019, Cobbs took his efficiency up another notch, morphing into one of the most lethal offensive weapons around. A touchdown and positive-yardage machine, no one in the state was more dominant than Cobbs during the Wildcats’ run to the 2019 Class 6A Division II title game. Whenever the game was on the line or the Wildcats needed a first down, everyone knew Cobbs was getting the ball. Guyer’s bellcow ran for more than 100 yards in all 16 games, racking up 2,641 yards and 42 touchdowns to lead the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The UTSA signee accounted for 33.6% of the Wildcats’ total offense for the year, and for lack of a better term, was borderline unstoppable. Cobbs averaged 8.7 yards per carry and 165.1 yards per game and was most effective in crunch time. Cobbs’ hard-nosed running frequently put teams away down the stretch as attrition set in, especially in the playoffs against Hebron, Cedar Hill and Spring Westfield. The Class 6A first team all-state selection led 6A in rushing yards and was the motor behind Guyer’s lethal offense. In three seasons as the Wildcats’ starter, Cobbs compiled 5,490 yards and 86 touchdowns on the ground. Cobbs will go down as one of the best running backs to ever slip on a Guyer uniform, leaving a lasting legacy on Denton area football.
Emani Bailey
Ryan, 2017-2019
The Ryan coaching staff knew it had a superstar in the making when Emani Bailey stepped in as the Raiders’ starting running back for the 2017 season. Bailey didn’t just live up to those expectations, he shattered them. And in the process, he etched his name among the Denton area’s top workhorses of the decade. With the exception of one game in 2019 where Ryan sat its starters in a lopsided and rain-shortened win over Carrollton R.L. Turner, Bailey never missed a game — a durability factor that is practically unheard of at such a demanding position. In three seasons, he rushed for 4,233 yards and 53 touchdowns. He also scored six times as a receiver out of the backfield and showed incredible unselfishness as one of the best blockers in the area. He averaged no less than seven yards per carry in each of those seasons and saved his best season for last by rushing for 1,695 yards (10.5 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns while guiding Ryan to the Class 5A Division I title game. That run included a playoff win over Colleyville Heritage in which he rushed for 275 yards and three touchdowns while adding 56 yards and another score as a receiver. Bailey signed with Louisiana-Lafayette and will be there in the fall.
On the bubble
Xavier Scott
Denton, 2013-2015
Scott quickly emerged as one of the top running backs in the Denton area during his tenure from 2013 to 2015. In that span, Scott ran for 5,031 yards and 67 touchdowns on 747 carries. As a senior, Scott posted 2,393 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 7.0 yards per carry – numbers that earned him first team honors on the Class 5A all-state team. His rare blend of strength, speed and agility made him a nightmare for opposing defenses to bring down.
Tre’Von Jackson
Denton, 2012; Sanger, 2013-2014
Jackson was on pace for a historic rushing campaign his senior year, but his 2014 season was cut short in the sixth game due to an ankle injury. Despite that, Jackson still ran for 1,380 yards and 22 touchdowns, earning second team honors on the Class 4A all-state team. As a junior, Jackson scampered for 1,848 yards and 29 touchdowns on 258 carries. Prior to moving to Sanger, Jackson ran for 483 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore at Denton. For his career, Jackson compiled 3,711 yards and 53 scores on the ground, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.
DJ Breedlove
Guyer, 2011-2013
Often overshadowed by the heroics of quarterback Jerrod Heard, DJ Breedlove was every bit as vital to Guyer’s juggernaut offense in 2012 and 2013 when the Wildcats won consecutive state titles. Breedlove ran for 1,257 yards and 21 touchdowns his senior year, second to only Heard. As a junior, he racked up 1,126 yards and 15 scores. In that span, he tallied 2,383 yards and 36 touchdowns. While his numbers may not be as impressive as some other running backs during the past decade, Breedlove won two state championships — a feat none other can claim.