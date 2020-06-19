EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the past few weeks, the Denton Record-Chronicle has, in consultation with local coaches, compiled statistics, anecdotes and information on high school football players over the past decade. The following is the seventh installment in a multiple-part series featuring the best football players in the DRC’s coverage area over the last 10 seasons (2010-2019). Players were eligible for the team as long as they played in one season in the past decade. The Denton-area All-Decade team does not rank players, but instead showcases the top 3-5 at each position. The series continues today with linebackers.
Drew Sanders
Ryan, 2018-2019
A physical specimen dubbed "Thor" by teammates and coaches, Sanders was perhaps the most dominant two-way player the Denton area has ever seen. At 6-5, 232 pounds, Sanders was a five-star recruit by 247Sports and signed with Alabama. Sanders played nearly every position for Ryan: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and defensive line — but his natural position is as an imposing linebacker. Sanders was the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area MVP as a junior in 2018 and Co-MVP in 2019, and it wasn't hard to see why. Sanders was a man among boys at the high school level, racking up 46 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits, 9 sacks and a defensive touchdown as a senior to lead the Raiders to the Class 5A Division I state title game. The All-American had an equally impressive junior campaign, tallying 103 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, two blocked kicks and three interceptions — two of which he returned for touchdowns. Sanders will go down as one of the most productive and talented players to grace the Denton area and was a clear-cut choice for the All-Decade team. He will be remembered for years to come.
Michael Carrillo
Guyer, 2013-2015
Lack of size did not stop Michael Carrillo from becoming one of the most feared defenders in the Denton area from 2013-15. Despite checking in at just 5-9 and 180 pounds, Carrillo was a defensive menace and true game wrecker. During his tenure torturing opposing offenses, Carrillo was the DRC's All-Area Defensive Player of the Year in 2015, notching 120 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and three sacks to go along with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. While his productivity speaks for itself, Carrillo was perhaps best known for his hard-hitting style of play that made players think twice about running toward the middle of the field. The three-year starter even made an impact as just a sophomore, helping Guyer win its second-straight state title. Carrillo was an every-down player for the Wildcats and ended his sophomore campaign with 123 tackles and 36 tackles for loss. As a junior a year later, Carrillo finished with 110 tackles and 20 tackles for loss. To this day, he is still regarded as one of the best defenders to come through Guyer's storied program.
Alex De La Torre
Ryan, 2009-2011
You simply can't have a conversation about the best linebackers of the decade without mentioning Alex De La Torre. While he's known as "Coach De La" now, De La Torre's varsity career with the Ryan Raiders spanned three varsity seasons and saw him rack up Madden-esque stats, including 385 tackles, including 64 for loss, with 20 sacks, four interceptions, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven pass breakups, one PAT block and four touchdowns. Ryan only lost four games in that stretch and was a Class 4A state finalist in 2010. De La Torre's high school accolades were numerous and include being a three-time all-state selection. At one time, he was ranked as the 11th-best inside linebacker prospect in his class by ESPNU. He went on to star at Texas as a fullback, playing in 44 career games while becoming a pivotal blocker for one of the more potent rushing attacks in the nation. De La Torre was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2015.
On the bubble
Tyreke Davis
Ryan, 2014-2016
Tyreke Davis was one of the hardest hitters and most opportunistic playmakers the Denton area has seen in the last decade. A versatile athlete, Davis split time as a running back and linebacker during his high school career and still managed to post more than 100 tackles in each of his three varsity seasons. He posted 108 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a senior while leading Ryan to a spot in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals. That season, he also rushed for 1,055 yards and 11 scores. During his tenure, Ryan went 32-7, with five of those losses coming during a 5-5 campaign in 2014. Ryan rebounded by advancing to the fourth and fifth rounds in each of the next two seasons, respectively. Davis is now at North Texas, where he's made 21 starts over the past two seasons. He finished 2019 with 80 tackles (14 tackles for loss), seven quarterback hurries, 4.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery on his way to earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
Chase Petter
Argyle, 2016-2018
Argyle has been known for producing standout linebackers, and Chase Petter may be the best of them all. A two-time DRC All-Area Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018, Petter broke the Argyle single-season sack record as a junior when he racked up 15 to go along with 112 tackles, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Petter was named 2017 Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press and put on an encore performance as a senior. In 2018, he finished with a whopping 144 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Between his junior and senior season, Petter combined for 256 tackles and 27 sacks, anchoring a dominant Argyle defense.
Jordan Richmond
Ryan, 2010-2011
At 6-3, 225 pounds, Richmond's impact on Ryan's vaunted defenses at the beginning of the decade cannot be understated. He was a two-time honorable mention all-state selection and helped lead Ryan to a state final appearance in 2010 while piling up 134 tackles (20 for loss) and four pass breakups. That defense included the likes of Mario Edwards Jr., Ty Hook, Damon Medcafe and De La Torre to name a few. As a senior, Richmond recorded 75 tackles (9 for loss) and three interceptions. He was ranked among the top linebacker prospects in the country in the Class of 2012, with Rivals.com ranking Richmond No. 26 on its list. Richmond signed with Texas A&M out of high school but never found a role with the Aggies. He ultimately ended up at UNT.