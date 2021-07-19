Denton has not made the playoffs since 2016, but the Broncos will aim to end that drought when the 2021 season kicks off next month.
Over the past four seasons, Denton has competed in some of the toughest districts in Class 5A Division I. This year will be no different.
The nine-team District 5-5A Division I features defending state champion Ryan and the always dangerous Frisco Lone Star. For the Broncos to make it back to the postseason, they will need to improve upon their winless mark in 5-5A play last season.
Denton had the chance to pick up a win in league play in 2020, but narrowly fell to Frisco Heritage at home 29-24. The Broncos finished the year 1-9 overall.
But Denton has reason for optimism this season, particularly with the return of explosive running back Coco Brown.
As a sophomore last year, Brown ran for 854 yards and five touchdowns on 191 carries. Now a junior, Brown will undoubtedly be tasked with leading Denton’s offense.
The Broncos open their 2021 campaign at home against Lake Dallas on Aug. 27. The Falcons beat Denton 20-3 last year, but the Broncos edged Lake Dallas 37-34 in overtime in 2019.
Denton then hits the road to take on Saginaw Chisholm Trail on Sept. 3. The Broncos knocked off Chisholm Trail 32-16 for its lone win of 2020.
The following week, Denton opens District 5-5A play at The Colony on Sept. 10. After that, the Broncos return to C.H. Collins for a date with crosstown rival and defending state champion Ryan on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Denton then begins a four-game stretch of contests against Frisco schools before its open week on Oct. 22.
The Broncos close out the final two weeks of the regular season on the road at Frisco Wakeland before welcoming in Frisco Centennial on Nov. 5.
Denton football 2021 schedule
Week 1 (Friday, Aug. 27)
Denton vs. Lake Dallas
Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 3)
Denton at Saginaw Chisholm Trail
Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 10)
Denton at The Colony
Week 4 (Thursday, Sept. 16)
Denton vs. Ryan
Week 5 (Friday, Sept. 24)
Denton at Frisco Heritage
Week 6 (Thursday, Sept. 30)
Denton vs. Frisco Independence
Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 8)
Denton at Frisco Lone Star
Week 8 (Thursday, Oct. 14)
Denton vs. Frisco Reedy
Week 9
Open
Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 29)
Denton at Frisco Wakeland
Week 11 (Friday, Nov. 5)
Denton vs. Frisco Centennial