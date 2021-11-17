DeAndre Torrey felt a little apprehensive back in 2017 when the time came to decide where to continue his football career.
The running back loved the prospect of playing at North Texas in coach Seth Littrell’s wide open spread scheme. The idea of moving to Texas is what Torrey wasn’t sure about.
Torrey was a Mississippi man through and through. He’d lived in the state his entire life and had a chance to play a whole lot closer to home at South Alabama or Troy after spending a season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
“It was a tough decision,” Torrey recalled. “I knew I was going to be away from family and wouldn’t see them for extended amounts of time, but I also knew that what I wanted to do in life and accomplish as a football player I could achieve at North Texas.”
Torrey followed his heart and signed with UNT, a move that has paid off in ways even he couldn’t have imagined. The senior took advantage of the NCAA granting players an additional season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returned for a fifth collegiate season and became just the sixth player in UNT history to rush for 3,000 career yards in his fourth year with the Mean Green. The group also includes Lance Dunbar, Patrick Cobbs and Jeffery Wilson, program legends who went on to play in the NFL.
Torrey reached the 3,000-yard mark last week in a win over UTEP when he pushed his total to 3,011. He is also just two yards short of hitting the 1,000-yard milestone for a season.
Torrey will have a chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time at the Football Bowl Subdivision level in UNT’s game at Florida International on Saturday. Reaching that mark while helping the Mean Green keep their bowl hopes alive would further solidify Torrey’s status as an all-time UNT great.
The Mean Green have won three straight games to get to 4-6 and are aiming to win their last two games to become bowl eligible at 6-6.
“He’s meant a lot to this program, and not just because of the plays he’s made, but also because of the person he is,” Littrell said. “He’s a great teammate, is extremely smart and understands all of our skill positions.
“I’ll ride with that guy any day of the week. He’s a special dude.”
From Mississippi to UNT
Leaving Mississippi for Texas might not seem like a big jump in today’s world of college football, where teams recruit nationally.
For Torrey, it represented a leap of faith. He was an all-state selection in Gautier, Mississippi, and was a full academic qualifier out of high school.
Torrey just wasn’t particularly big at 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds. He ended up an hour down the road at Mississippi Gulf Coast in Perkinston, hoping to improve his recruiting stock. That’s exactly what he did while rushing for 1,298 yards and 12 touchdowns in just nine games as a freshman.
That performance landed Torrey on the recruiting radar of several programs, including Troy and South Alabama. Torrey felt his best opportunity was to pass on those offers and transfer to UNT. He made the leap, one that presented plenty of challenges.
“I had to adjust when I came here,” Torrey said. “The experience has helped prepare me for life. I’ve grown as a player and as a man being away from family and having to figure things out for myself. That’s helped develop my character.”
Torrey has emerged as one of the more versatile players in UNT history along the way. He returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in his UNT debut in a win over SMU in 2018 and has gone on to carve out a place in program history. He ranks fourth all-time at UNT in both all-purpose yards (4,522) and career touchdowns (36).
Torrey has 31 rushing touchdowns to go along with four receiving touchdowns and his one return touchdown.
“I don’t care how I get the ball, whether it’s a punt return, a pass or running it,” Torrey said. “I just want to make plays all over the field. I’m grateful for the chance.”
Torrey has already made plenty of plays in his final season at UNT. He scored three rushing touchdowns in the Mean Green’s season-opening win over Northwestern State and broke off a 75-yard touchdown run in a loss to Marshall.
UNT has been forced to lean on Torrey after a run of injuries to its other skill position players. Running back Oscar Adaway III suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall practice. UNT lost wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush to injuries after the second game of the season. Deonte Simpson, another key wide receiver, played in just three games before being dismissed for a violation of team rules.
Torrey has helped fill the void.
“I have enjoyed carrying the load,” Torrey said. “That’s what I trained for and was looking forward to all fall camp. I wanted to help the team any way I could.”
Leaving a legacy
There might not be a person with a better perspective on Torrey’s legacy than Cobbs, who is now UNT’s running backs coach.
Cobbs rolled up 4,050 yards from 2001-05 and won the national rushing title in 2003 on his way to the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame.
“He’ll absolutely go down as one of the best players in program history,” Cobbs said. “Any time you rush for that many yards, it’s a testament to all the hard work you put in. He’s a smart kid who has been around and is a really good player.
“It’s been awesome to coach him.”
Torrey is determined to make sure his legacy lives on beyond the record books and has tutored running backs Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale. The freshmen are the future of UNT’s running game.
Johnson rushed for 119 yards and Ragsdale 112 in a win over Southern Miss earlier this season when Torrey was knocked out of the game with an injury.
“That’s my big brother right there,” Johnson said. “He took me under his wing. When I ask questions, he always has an answer. If I’m slacking, he’ll pick me up. He’s a great dude.”
Torrey hopes to continue his career in the NFL. If that doesn’t work out, he plans to go into real estate and eventually coaching.
He’ll head into the next chapter in his life after UNT’s senior day on Nov. 27 when the Mean Green host rival UTSA secure in the fact he made the right decision to leave his home state of Mississippi to play for the Mean Green.
Torrey harbored a goal to rank among the greats in UNT history when he arrived at the school. That’s no small feat at UNT, which has produced a host of NFL running backs, including Abner Haynes, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Honor.
Haynes isn’t in the 3,000-yard club that includes other program legends Jamario Thomas and Ja’Quay Wilburn as well as Dunbar, Cobbs and Wilson. Wilson, who finished his UNT career in 2017, is the only one of the five who isn’t already in the UNT Hall of Fame. He hasn’t cleared the waiting period of five years to be eligible.
“It’s really crazy, but when you look at the overall aspect of my work, it does put me up there,” Torrey said. “If anything, this school is ‘Running Back U.’
“It means a lot to me to be up there with those guys.”