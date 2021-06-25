Jaelon Darden and Hope Trautwein dazzled North Texas fans throughout 2020-21 school year.
Darden needed just nine games to post 19 receiving touchdowns, while Trautwein became the first known player to strike out all 21 batters in a Division I softball game.
Those accomplishments and others landed both on the short list of contenders for Conference USA's Michael L. Slive athlete of the year awards. The league announced its list of contenders for both awards on Friday.
Each of the nominees received player of the year honors in their individual sports.
Darden was named C-USA's Most Valuable Player after posting one of the best individual seasons in program history. The Houston native became the first UNT player to be named a consensus All-American since program legend "Mean" Joe Greene in 1968.
The 5-foot-9 speedster caught 74 passes for 1,190 yards in his final season with the Mean Green. He became the first UNT player selected in the NFL draft since linebacker Cody Spencer in 2004 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him in the fourth round on May 1.
“It shows how much they trusted me,” Darden said. “They loved what I was doing. I am shocked that I was picked by the Super Bowl champs.”
UNT coach Seth Littrell left little doubt about Darden's impact on the school's program.
“He’s a stud. I’m proud of him. He deserves it because of the amount of work he puts in off the field when no one else is around," Littrell said following Darden's final game with the Mean Green that saw him become UNT's all-time leader in catches (230) and receiving yards (2,782) in addition to pushing his record for career touchdown receptions to 38.
Trautwein finished 13-4 with a 1.46 ERA in 129 2/3 innings as a senior. The senior's season reached a high point with her 21-strikeout game in a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The Plugerville native was named C-USA's Pitcher of the Year. She entered the NCAA transfer portal following the season and landed at Oklahoma, where she will take advantage of the NCAA granting players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trautwein finished her four seasons at UNT with a 61-24 career record and a 2.05 ERA that ranks as the best in program history.
The winner of both awards will be named on Wednesday.