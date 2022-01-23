DALLAS — For a few seconds on Friday night, the Stars saw the Tyler Seguin of old.
Not an old Tyler Seguin, who will turn 30 on Jan. 31. But the Tyler Seguin they grew accustomed to during his years in Dallas as one of the league’s best scorers.
It was toward the end of the second period of the Stars’ eventual 5-4 overtime win in Detroit, just as the Stars were planning to exit their zone. Seguin dipped below the goalline, received a pass from Ryan Suter, sped out of his own zone, through the neutral zone, into the offensive zone and got a shot on net. The possession led to a Jacob Peterson chance in the slot.
“That’s where your speed comes from,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said Sunday. “Your speed comes from deep in your zone. That’s when he’s at his best. When he’s skating through the neutral zone and he’s stick-handling by guys, he’s a real threat. That’s what we’re trying to get him to do, just keep coming back low in the zone, get the puck and go with it.”
The play is something that the Stars have not seen much this season from Seguin, and the excitement that one play generated is indicative of how much Seguin has struggled this season. But he’s now playing the best hockey of his season.
Seguin is riding a three-game point streak entering Monday’s game in Philadelphia, with three goals and three assists. He posted consecutive multi-point games for the first time this season. Bowness moved Seguin from right wing back to his natural center position. Seguin is now on the top power-play unit with the Dallas top line and John Klingberg. Plus, Seguin is receiving more time on the penalty kill.
All the added responsibility meant Seguin has played at least 18:19 in each of the last three games. He eclipsed that mark just once in the previous 23 games.
Last month, Seguin admitted that he was still working his way back from hip and knee surgeries that limited him to just three games in 2020-21. He understood his body was different, and adjusted his game accordingly. Instead of his usual snipes, Seguin settled for goals at the net-front, racking up deflections and tips off his body. During the Stars’ pause for COVID-19 around the holidays, Seguin was able to work on more explosiveness.
Raffl out
Bowness said Stars forward Michael Raffl would be out 10 days to two weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury during Friday’s win over Detroit. Midway through the second period, Raffl blocked a Marc Staal slapshot off his right foot and did not reenter the game.
Raffl’s injury will rob him a chance of playing in Philadelphia, where he spent eight years of his NHL career. He played 504 games as a Flyer before he was traded to Washington last year, and then signed a one-year contract with Dallas in the summer.
Raffl played two games as a Capital in Philadelphia last season, but has not returned there in front of a capacity crowd. Last week, Raffl spoke about his return to Philadelphia.
“For me personally, you have a little chip on your shoulder,” Raffl said. “You want to win that game. I think it’s going to be special going back to Wells Fargo Center, where I played for so many years. I haven’t had a chance to play there yet [this season]. It’s going to be a special trip coming up, and I’m very excited for it.”