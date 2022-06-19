The Dallas Stars will reportedly hire Peter DeBoer as their next head coach, according to a report by SportsNet.ca’s Elliotte Friedman.
DeBoer has previously coached four different NHL teams, with the Las Vegas Golden Knights being his most recent stop. DeBoer was fired in May after Las Vegas failed to make the playoffs. The Golden Knights were 98–50–12 in his three seasons there, with a loss to the Stars in the 2020 Conference Finals in his first year on the job.
Prior to Las Vegas, DeBoer coached for Florida (2008-2011), New Jersey (2011-2015) and San Jose (2015-2020). He made appearances in the Stanley Cup Finals for both the Devils and the Sharks in his first year coaching those teams, but was eventually fired at both stops.
In Las Vegas, DeBoer was criticized for his handling of Golden Knights goaltenders and for an unproductive power play that ranked 25th in the NHL.
DeBoer will reportedly become the fifth Stars coach since 2017. Lindy Ruff coached during 2013-2017, Ken Hitchcock returned to coach the 2017-18 season, Jim Montgomery coached in 2018-19 and Rick Bowness coached in 2019-22.
Earlier this month, Stars GM Jim Nill said the franchise started the replacement process with 30 to 35 candidates — a group of names categorized into three lists. There was one for experienced NHL coaches, one for NHL assistant coaches who could be ready for a head coaching opportunity, and one for coaches in the AHL, Europe, college and junior hockey.
“There’s lots of good candidates out there,” Nill told The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks. “Unfortunately, a lot of good guys got released from their teams this spring. On the good side, a lot of great candidates for us moving forward. We’ll take our time. I think we’re a great destination for the next head coach, whoever it is.”
One of the top candidates tied to the Stars, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, signed on to become DeBoer’s replacement in Las Vegas last week.