Tyler Seguin doesn’t fancy himself a reflective person, but he indulged in some retrospection Sunday morning on the eve of his 30th birthday.
He looked back at his time with Boston, where he won a Stanley Cup as a teenager “not even a year from my prom,” as he said. He put his up-and-down season into perspective following his recovery from hip and knee surgeries in 2020. He even looked ahead to a critical second half of the season for Dallas, which currently sits outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference.
That was all before he scored two goals and assisted on another during a 6-1 beatdown of the Bruins on Sunday evening.
Seguin’s performance was a nice way to lead into his 30th birthday on Monday, a milestone he said he never thought about.
“But if you ask my sisters and everyone that’s here, my family and friends, they’ll tell you it’s pretty important,” Seguin said. “I don’t know if it’s hit me yet. I think I reflected maybe a little bit [Saturday], but I’ve never been much of a reflection guy right now. Just planning on getting through that next season, trying to stay healthy right now, and look back hopefully in 15 years when the career’s done. Fifteen’s a high bar.”
Seguin at 30 isn’t the same player as when he arrived in Dallas as a 21-year-old in the summer of 2013.
He’s not putting up gaudy scoring totals, or flirting with the league lead in goals scored. This season, he has 14 goals (fourth on the Stars) and is on pace for a 43-point season, which would be his lowest output since he was an 18-year-old rookie in Boston. His skating isn’t the lightning-quick burst that became known for, sapped by procedures to his right leg.
But he tries to find other ways to impact the game, even if those ways aren’t the reason he signed a contract worth $9.85 million annually through 2026-27. When he struggles to find space to shoot, he crashed the net and allowed pucks to ricochet off him. When Jamie Benn shifted to center, Seguin handled his drop down the lineup or his new role at right wing.
After 13 points in his first 35 games, Seguin has nine in his last seven games, including two three-point games.
“It started slow, and I think there’s been, again, inconsistency,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “There’s been some really good flashes and there’s been some flashes of the team play, where it’s been inconsistent. We know the upside is there. We have to keep pushing, and he has to keep pushing himself to get to that upside on a more consistent basis.”
Seguin said he feels “definitely a lot better” physically, and the Christmas/COVID-19 break allowed him to work on explosiveness with his surgically repaired right leg.
“Compared to training camp, I think I got humbled in many ways coming back,” Seguin said. “It was so positive because I didn’t have the pain anymore, but realizing pretty quickly that I still had a lot of things I needed to still work on as far as strength and explosiveness. Where I am now, the progress I feel like I’ve made, it’s great. Hoping to really see the full benefits as the year goes on.”
Entering the season, Seguin was grateful to even be back with the Stars and playing hockey after missing all but three games of the 2020-21 season injured. He even said Sunday that “A year ago today, I was on my butt in Oakville, Ontario, looking at snow, watching TV. In a way, that feels like four years ago.”
Seguin said he’ll try to get a nice tan during the upcoming All-Star break, but his contributions will be key as the Stars search for both scoring depth and a playoff berth.
“If we did the same thing that we did the past 41 games, we probably wouldn’t make the playoffs,” Seguin said. “We’d probably be 4-6 points out. That’s where your standards can be and where you need to get to. This league is so tiny, maybe not as close as football with the playoffs last weekend, but it’s still pretty tight.”