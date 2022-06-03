DALLAS — Even after one of the best seasons in franchise history, Stars forward Jason Robertson wants to add more weapons to his offensive arsenal.
Robertson scored 41 goals this season, becoming the fourth player since the Stars moved to Dallas to hit the 40-goal mark. And he thinks there’s still more production he left on the table.
“Just get to the middle of the ice more,” Robertson said during exit interviews two weeks ago. “Shooting is what it is, but putting yourself in a position to score more goals is actually where it is, or where it’s all from.
“Obviously, one thing I can work on is a one-timer. I don’t think I had any one-timers this year. I was more catch and release. I’ll work on that this summer, hopefully become a one-timer threat next year.”
Robertson became an offensive force for the Stars with superior finishing ability around the net, and a penchant for finding loose pucks in and around the crease. He made himself available for teammates in front of the net. He used excellent hockey sense and elite shooting to become one of the best goal-scorers in the NHL, even in his second full season in Dallas.
The vast majority of Robertson’s goals in 2021-22 came within feet of the goal mouth. He wants to diversify that.
In junior hockey, when Robertson dominated the Ontario Hockey League, he often found the middle of the ice. He danced around defenders into open ice. He created shots for himself by getting to the slot. That wasn’t something the Stars saw a lot of this season.
The only time this season that he did that came in the third-to-last game of the regular season, scoring against the Golden Knights.
As far as one-timers, Robertson only scored one goal this season on a one-timer. That came in the final game of the season on the power play as the Stars faced emergency backup goalie Thomas Hodges for the Ducks.
History has shown that Robertson can adapt his game to add different elements. After his rookie season, he wanted to be more of a factor away from the American Airlines Center. He responded by leading the team with 21 goals on the road.
In the playoffs, after he struggled in the opening four games vs. Calgary, Robertson rebounded in the final three games against the Flames.
“It’s loud, that’s my No. 1 thing [I learned about the playoffs],” Robertson said. “It’s loud, it’s hostile in their building and it’s a lot of fun playing in it. Unfortunately, it had to come to an end. It was my first time playing playoffs and it’s tough hockey.”
Robertston will return to Dallas in the fall a much richer man, as well. He is a restricted free agent, and will be due a massive raise on his $795,000 cap hit from his entry-level contract. If the Stars and Robertson agree on a bridge deal, the cap hit could fall around $7 million. If they opt to go for a longer term, it could rise to something like $9 million.
Both Robertson and goaltender Jake Oettinger are due new contracts this summer.
“We’ll have to see what they’re looking for,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “The cap’s been a flat cap. They might look at it, their representatives might look at it different that that the cap’s going to go up. Is it going to jump another 6, 7, 8% over the next four or five years? Are they better to go short term? Those are things that we’re going to have to walk through to see what works.”
When Robertson met with reporters two weeks ago, his new contract was not on his mind.
“I don’t know anything,” Robertson said. “I just finished the season. I’ll talk about it. I’ll go home, talk to my dad, my family, my agent, everything. All I’m really focused on is this summer.”