DALLAS — After being one of the few NHL teams that escaped COVID-19, the Stars are now dealing with their own coronavirus issues.
Dallas placed five players and two staff members into COVID-19 protocol on Sunday afternoon, and closed practice to reporters. Forwards Jason Robertson, Radek Faksa, Michael Raffl and Joel Kiviranta and defensemen Miro Heiskanen were all placed into protocol, joining defensemen Jani Hakanpää, who landed there on Friday. It is not known whether they are symptomatic.
The Stars only have eight forwards, five defensemen and two goalies on their active roster that are not in COVID-19 protocol. Kiviranta (upper-body) and Tanner Kero (concussion protocol) are currently on injured reserve.
As of now, Dallas is next scheduled to play at Colorado on Wednesday, and against the Avalanche on New Year’s Eve at the American Airlines Center.
The Stars have already had three games postponed this season, and none for COVID-related issues on either team.
The Dec. 22 game against Winnipeg was postponed over concerns about cross-border travel. The Dec. 23 game in Chicago was postponed as the NHL shut down to begin its Christmas break early. Monday’s game against Nashville was postponed as the league delayed a return to play to allow more time to analyze testing results.
The Stars were one of the few teams in the league to escape the rapid spread of COVID-19 during the last month. As a third of the league’s teams shut down because of outbreaks inside the organizations, Dallas did not have even one player in COVID-19 protocol.
Prior to Friday, the only player all season that the Stars placed into COVID-19 protocol was Hakanpää. He was there for three days in late October for a false positive. He was released after testing negative twice prior to the Stars’ trip to Canada.
Roope Hintz tested positive on Nov. 18 in Minnesota, but received two negative tests before he played against the Wild that evening.
Every player and staff member in the Stars organization is vaccinated against COVID-19, except AHL forward Joel L’Esperance.
The Stars have won their past two games — including a feel-good 7-4 win over Minnesota on Monday — after dropping five straight in regulation. They are in fifth place (by points percentage) in the Central Division and trail Edmonton by four points for the second wild card in the Western Conference.