DALLAS — Stop if you’ve heard this before: The Stars are looking for offense.
Again, the Stars are one of the league’s worst offensive teams, a problem that they were reminded of during a two-game road trip through Florida and Tampa Bay when they were outscored 10-2 in two losses. Against the Lightning on Saturday night, the Stars submitted perhaps their most anemic offensive performance of the season.
The Stars attempted a season-low 34 shots, a figure that only eclipsed 12 other performances across the NHL this season. They put just one shot on goal during the 24:17 following Esa Lindell’s first-period goal. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Stars had five high-danger chances and 1.69 expected goals, both the second-fewest this season for Dallas.
After allowing too many chances on Friday against the Panthers, the Stars failed to generate much of their own one night later in Tampa Bay.
The Stars entered Sunday 27th in the league with 2.09 goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play.
“Listen, all we’re going to do is keep working at it,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “We do a lot of offensive drills every day and we’re going to keep working at it. That’s what we’re going to do.”
The scoring issue has been exasperated on the road, where Dallas is 4-12-1 this season. But that doesn’t mean their offense has been all that different at home, where the Stars are 14-3-1 and have won their last five games.
The Stars have scored more at home, but their underlying offensive metrics are almost unchanged from their road performances. They are 25th in the league in shots per 60 minutes of 5 on 5, both on the road and at home. They are in the bottom 10 in expected goals per 60 minutes, both on the road and at home.
The biggest disparity comes not in how the Stars play, but in how they finish. At home, the Stars are shooting 9.3% (eight in the NHL). On the road, they are shooting a league-worst 5.3%.
Essentially, the Stars’ scoring at home is dependent on shooting percentage and special teams, two of the more volatile figures in hockey on the game to game basis.
“There’s things that we see every day, every game, ‘OK, we’ve got to work on this,’” Bowness said. “It’s not something that it’s just training camp and that was it. Not at all. We work on things every day.”
Bowness said he wants the Stars defensemen to be more involved in the offense, something he has preached since taking over as the interim coach in December 2019. It was part of the reason why the Stars were successful in the 2020 postseason. This season, the Stars have just three goals from defensemen at 5 on 5.
“Again, it’s about getting our defense more involved,” Bowness said. “We score goals when our defense are getting 10-15 shots a game. Five, six shots a game, we don’t score any goals.”
There is no evidence to support that more shots from Stars defensemen leads to more goals scored by the Stars.
Of course, if the defensemen are involved shooting the puck, it also likely means they are involved possessing pucks in the offensive zone, or jumping into the rush, or pinching down walls to extend possessions. The offensive mentality from defensemen could impact forwards, and the Stars could score more.
But the Stars’ woes this season stem from a lack of offense, something that is more apparent on the road when their shooting percentage plunges.
Briefly
- The Stars sent forwards Riley Damiani and Rhett Gardner, and defenseman Thomas Harley back to AHL affiliate Texas on Sunday, transactions that could mean Dallas will soon get players back out of COVID-19 protocol. Damiani and Gardner played Saturday night in Tampa, while Harley was on the taxi squad.
- Dallas played Saturday’s game vs. the Lightning with four players in COVID-19 protocol: forwards Denis Gurianov and Alexander Radulov, defenseman Andrej Sekera and goaltender Braden Holtby.