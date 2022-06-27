The Mavericks acquired the tandem on the same draft night. One was a young lottery pick out of Europe; the other an underrated and supposedly undersized point guard.
They became fast friends, meshing off the court as well as on it. In their fourth full season together they led Dallas to its first Western Conference final in more than a decade, but soon thereafter the point guard became a free agent.
Trivia: Does the above describe 2018 draft night acquisitions Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson? Or 1998 draft night additions Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash?
Trick answer: Both.
There are differences, which we’ll address below, but the parallels are uncanny as the Mavericks franchise faces a similar crossroads with Thursday’s start of free agency.
In the summer of 2004 Phoenix made Nash an offer he couldn’t refuse, one that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban declined to match.
Will the Knicks’ blatant pursuit of Brunson result in a repeat of history? Even if Cuban matches or exceeds New York’s four-year offer, which sources expect to be in the $90 million-to-$100 million range, will Brunson remain a Maverick or go to the franchise he closely followed when his father, Rick, was a Knick?
Much rides for Dallas and New York on how the Brunson intrigue plays out. For the Mavericks in the bigger picture, it could well determine whether they remain a top-three team in the West. In the shorter term, they cannot proceed with offseason roster building until they get clarity from Brunson.
“The biggest question is Jalen Brunson,” Mavericks president Nico Harrison said. “It’s tough to say how set the roster is until you know. That’s going to be the [first] thing that happens. Once you know that, you go along with the rest of the plan.”
Dallas’ negotiating advantage as the incumbent team that owns Brunson’s Bird rights, unlike New York and other teams, is that it can offer Brunson a fifth-year guarantee, with first-year salary of up to $30 million and a total package up to $175 million.
Either way, coming off a season in which he averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists, Brunson deservedly will get a colossal raise from his 2021-22 salary of $1.8 million.
It’s an enviable scenario for Brunson. He has a motivated suitor, the Knicks, who recently hired his father as an assistant coach; a team whose president, Leon Rose, broke into pro sports as an agent whose first client was Rick Brunson; a team whose coach, Tom Thibodeau, has known Jalen most of his life.
This will be the third time Rick Brunson has been an assistant under Thibodeau, following stints in Chicago (2010-12) and Minnesota (2016-2018), so his hiring by the Knicks isn’t simply a Jalen-sweetener. Oh, and Leon Rose is the father of Jalen’s agent, Sam Rose, of Creative Artists Agency.
Some might claim there’s a whiff of fishiness in the Knicks’ leverage in wooing Jalen Brunson. However, many around the NBA might believe similarly about second-year Mavericks president Harrison and the close player and agent friendships he forged in two decades with Nike.
Relationships matter in sports, and life. Which is why the Mavericks and their fans would like to believe that the clear bond that Jalen Brunson formed last season with first-year Mavericks coach Jason Kidd will factor favorably into Brunson’s decision.
There is little question which franchise gives Brunson the best opportunity to win, at least in the shorter term, along with continuity and camaraderie. Those are factors Brunson, who led Villanova to two NCAA titles, cited as important in his decision-making when we spoke to him the day after Dallas’ Game 5 loss in San Francisco.
“It influences it a lot,” he said. “I think whether we went this far or not, the teammates I was playing with this year, it’s been amazing. They’ve been a great set of guys. I express my gratitude to them all the time.
“I wouldn’t be in this position without them.”
Then again, when the Mavericks faced the Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Jan. 12, Brunson fondly recalled the times he accompanied his parents from their White Plains, New York, home to Madison Square Garden, of going to Knicks practices when Rick played there from 1999-2001, and of the many times Villanova played in MSG.
“It’s definitely a special place to play and has a lot of history. It’s always an honor to play here.”
Speaking of history, Cuban often has said that allowing Nash to leave in 2004 was the biggest mistake in his 22 years as owner. He’s also vowed to never repeat that mistake.
Cuban said he erred in 2004 when he gave too much weight to Mavericks team physicians telling him that Nash’s body was breaking down.
Suns owner Jerry Colangelo flew to Dallas on the first day of free agency and offered a six-year, $63 million contract. The Mavericks’ take-it-or-leave-it offer was for four years and about $9 million annually, with only a partially guaranteed fifth year.
Nash was 30 at the time. He proved the Mavericks’ medical staff wrong by changing his diet and workout habits and winning the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2005 and 2006.
Losing Nash clearly was a setback, but Dallas refortified by adding the likes of Jason Terry, Jerry Stackhouse and Devin Harris en route to the 2006 NBA Finals, beating Nash’s Suns in the conference final.
Brunson is only 25. It’s difficult to imagine two MVPs in his future, but his durability, work ethic, leadership and ability to play seamlessly alongside ball-dominant Doncic are unquestioned. And he’s going to keep improving.
If Brunson leaves in free agency, the Mavericks regardless will be over the salary cap, hampering their ability to fill the void of Brunson’s departure. They’ll have the taxpayer midlevel exception of $6.3 million and the ability to add, for example, Goran Dragic for the veteran minimum.
But if Dallas can keep Brunson, use the exception to add a rugged wing and still land Dragic — atop its draft night acquisition of center Christian Wood — there’s every reason to believe season two under Kidd will continue the momentum of season one, when the NBA teams with the best records after Jan. 1 were Phoenix (37-10), Dallas (35-12) and Boston (34-12).
“Our team and the connectivity that we had, you could see how we kind of started off slow last year,” Harrison said. “So I think the beauty of us — and I’ve said we’ll be better at the start of the season than we were last year — part of that is having continuity. It’s extremely important.”
That’s why it’s hard to imagine Cuban not outbidding the Knicks. He’ll do his part to not allow history to repeat.
The bigger question is whether Brunson might still bypass more dollars and a better chance to win in order to go play for Dad and take a sizable bite of the Big Apple.