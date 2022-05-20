Perhaps you’ve noticed that Mark Cuban continues to tweet and readily espouse about topics ranging from cryptocurrency to student loan debt to Elon Musk to his CostPlus drug company and the SEC’s overreach.
But not one peep about his beloved Mavericks or the NBA, with one exception. And one extremely clever clap-back at rapper and Suns fan Lil Wayne for referring to Luka Doncic as a “ho,” though, notice, Cuban’s tweet doesn’t mention the Mavericks or NBA.
Why? This is Cuban’s now-traditional playoff cone of silence.
We tweeted about it at the start of the playoffs a little more than a month ago, but since this is Dallas’ first excursion past the first round in 11 years, many fans may may have forgotten why Cuban does this. Or simply not noticed given the team’s sporadic and brief postseason runs.
Let’s call it Cuban’s vow of verbal abstinence. While athletes might or might not forego, well, other stuff, to save their legs before big games and during playoff runs, certainly isn’t doing this to save his vocal cords, which, as you can imagine, are functioning just fine.
Officially, Cuban’s self-muzzling began with the Mavericks’ 2011 NBA championship run, though its origin can be traced to not-so-pleasant events that occurred during Cuban’s first decade of team governorship, from 2000 through 2010.
There’s a combination of reasons Cuban does this. Superstition is high on the list. He started doing it in the second round of the 2011 playoffs and continued through that year’s NBA Finals. Coincidence that Dallas won the title? Whether it was fluke or fate, it worked. Why take chances now?
Secondly, there’s a practicality to this. The more Cuban talks on the record to reporters, the better the chance he’ll say something regrettable, especially during a high-tension time like the playoffs.
Thirdly, there’s a chance, perhaps a good one, that Cuban’s annual public carping about NBA referees, specific calls and no calls, and particularly its leadership through the years was counterproductive. After Dallas’ 2006 NBA Finals collapsed and the $250,000 fine Cuban incurred for criticizing officials after Game 5, Dirk Nowitzki said his boss “needs to learn to control himself.”
Well, Cuban kept talking and Dallas’ playoff luck somehow worsened when it won and NBA-best 67 games in 2006-07 and got bounced in the first round by 8th seed Golden State.
It wasn’t until the 2011 playoffs, after the Mavericks rallied from an epic first-round Game 4 collapse to beat Portland in six games, that Cuban postseason radio silence commenced. Surrounded by a small sea of reporters before a second-round game in Los Angeles apparently was the last straw, the incentive Cuban needed to basically say “I can’t keep talking to everybody, so I’m going to talk to nobody.”
Then the Mavericks swept the Lakers. Then they beat Oklahoma City in the conference finals, their most recent appearance until now. And during the 2011 Finals against Miami, Nowitzki, Jason Terry and other Mavericks spoke of a matured Cuban and that they appreciated his silence, which also had the effect of directing the attention where it should be: The team.
“It hasn’t hurt. I’ll put it like that,” Nowitzki said.
So, yeah, 11 years later Cuban still isn’t officially talking. I checked with him at the start of the second round, and again before Game 1 of the conference finals Wednesday night in the Chase Center.
That’s when he told me the only exception he would make is to discuss his pride in Reggie Bullock being nominated for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, and how Bullock’s message of inclusiveness reflect that of the Mavericks franchise.
In April of 2013, The News estimated that through the years Cuban had been fined at least 19 times totaling at least $1.8 million during his ownership. Then in 2018 he was fined $600,000 for comments he made on Julius Erving’s podcast about it being in the Mavs’ best interest to tank late-season games.
These days, though, the only fines the Mavericks are incurring have been for $25,000 and $50,000 for “bench decorum,” after Games 2 and 7 against the Suns.
To Cuban, that’s pocket change. Worth every penny because the fines reflect his team’s extremely positive energy on the sidelines. An energy, by the way, that includes a still-very-vocal-during-games owner.
The difference is he’s just not giving interviews these days, although throughout the playoffs we’ve informally chatted about topics including his daughter’s high school graduation and old stories like when Cuban took graduate classes while an undergrad at Indiana until he got busted by the dean.
Officially, though, when it comes to the Mavericks and the NBA: Vocal abstinence.