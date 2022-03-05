After his trade from Washington to Dallas, Spencer Dinwiddie waited 19 long days, through a five-game road trip sandwiched around the All-Star break, to make his Mavericks home debut.
By all accounts, it was smashing.
Ask Thursday night’s American Airlines Center sellout crowd, which showered Dinwiddie and his teammates with adulation following Dallas’ win over Golden State. Ask Dinwiddie’s newish teammates, who, one-by-one, interrupted his postgame interview on Bally Sports Southwest with hugs and yelping praise.
Dinwiddie had just scored a team-high seven fourth-quarter points and assisted on Dallas’ final two game-clinching baskets. In four games since the All-Star break he’s averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 assists, 60% shooting and 53% 3-point shooting.
By his own admission, he never fit in during his mere 44 games as a Wizard. After six games as a Maverick? Full embrace, on and off the court, at least so far.
The difference? Allow the Mavericks’ locker room’s EF Hutton, Dorian Finney-Smith, to explain.
“The spacing. I think the spacing has helped him a lot. We have a bunch of shooters around him, so any spacing can help,” Finney-Smith said.
“Space can make the right basketball player find the guys. He gets in the paint. We all knew he could hoop. Him, JB and Luka have been doing a great job of starting the blender, is what we call it.”
Finney-Smith’s kitchen-appliance analogy to describe the similar talents of Dinwiddie, Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic conjures thoughts of the greatest three-guard rotation in NBA history — that of Detroit’s Vinnie “the Microwave” Johnson, Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars.
Please, let’s not yet anoint the Mavericks trio as anything of that sort. It’s been only six games, barely an appetizer, much less nickname-inducing, but what Doncic, Brunson and Dinwiddie have cooked up so far smells pretty appetizing to Mavericks fans.
Especially because, since the Feb. 10 trade of Kristaps Porzingis to Washington for Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, Dallas is 6-2 while body-balky Porzingis has yet to play.
No one projects the Mavericks to be on the late-1980s-early-’90s Pistons’ path, but the concept behind Detroit’s three-guard-led mini-dynasty is comparable.
Like Thomas, Dumars and Johnson, the Mavericks’ trio appears to be interchangeable at point guard and shooting guard.
In other words, Dallas’ threesome can play together in any combination of two — or in today’s increasingly small-ball NBA era, be on the court at the same time.
“We’ve got a special situation where we have now another guy who can dribble and make decisions and score the ball,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “So it’s not just heavily on JB and Luka. I can play all three of them.”
On Thursday night, after the Warriors rallied to tie the score at 104, Kidd substituted Dinwiddie for Brunson with 6:26 left.
Kidd’s plan was to later reinsert Brunson and finish the game with a three-guard lineup, but center Dwight Powell was playing so well (10 fourth-quarter minutes) that Kidd didn’t want to remove him.
A synopsis of what happened next: Doncic assisted Dinwiddie on the tie-breaking basket. Then Dinwiddie sank a 20-footer to give Dallas a four-point lead.
Later, at 112-108, Dinwiddie drove and converted a three-point play, extending the lead to seven with 3:34 left.
Kidd noted the way Doncic took the secondary ball-handling role and “let Spencer go.” Kidd compared it to the one-point win in San Antonio way back on Nov. 3, when Doncic delegated to Brunson, who scored 13 of his 31 points in the game’s final 4:09.
“That’s the beauty of our depth right now,” Kidd said. “Those three, whoever is going, if all three are going, then we’ve got to leave them out there and go small.”
Kidd said there will be continued lineup experimenting during the regular season’s final 19 games as the Mavericks (38-25) prepare for the postseason.
As for how Dinwiddie and Bertans are fitting in chemistrywise, on and off the court, Kidd noted that when the pair arrived, they made it clear “they didn’t want to mess things up.”
Times certainly were messy in Washington, which after a 10-3 start plummeted, in part because star Bradley Beal was injured.
It didn’t help when, on Jan. 29, Dinwiddie said of the Wizards’ locker room dynamic:
“It’s an interesting situation. I spoke up a little bit early on. It wasn’t necessarily welcomed. And so, like I said, I try to do whatever’s asked of me. At the end of the day, everybody has a role to play.
“It’s about being accountable in your role and doing that to the best of your ability. That’s really all I’ve got.”
He was traded 12 days later.
Time will tell how well Dinwiddie and Bertans fit in long term. So far, though, Dinwiddie is shooting 58.6% as a Maverick, after shooting 37.6% as a Wizard. After a hot start in Dallas, Bertans has cooled to 36.1% shooting, though still better than his 35.1% in Washington.
“And right now they’re playing at a high level,” Kidd said. “We believe that they’re going to continue to do this because they’re happy.
“Winning is the best deodorant. They hadn’t won in a while, so they’re happy that they’re winning.”
Maybe it’s winning. Maybe, as Finney-Smith said, it’s spacing.
Maybe having three guys happily taking turns controlling the blender will result, finally, in a savory Mavericks postseason.