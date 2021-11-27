Thanksgiving is a U.S. holiday, and Luka, as we all know, is a proud Slovenian.
So, he’s likely to have spent yesterday more focused on making sure his recovery from left knee and ankle sprains continued to progress than digging into a turkey.
Still, many basketball fans who gathered around tables and spent time reflecting with family likely had Luka’s name on their list for appreciation.
If it wasn’t clear before in the three-plus years since Luka arrived in the NBA, his importance to the Mavericks and the general hype surrounding his NBA games was even more obvious over the last week, when Dallas lost three straight without him.
Here are the 10 reasons Luka fans should be most thankful for their favorite 22-year-old All-Star on this Thanksgiving weekend:
1. The Mavericks during the Luka era are 114-99, compared to 14-19 without him. Subtract his rookie record, when Dallas’ roster was in disarray, and Luka is 89-55 since the start of Year 2.
2. He’s already beaten his Hall of Fame player-turned-head coach in Mavericks career triple-doubles: Luka 37, Jason Kidd 21.
3. Luka’s at his best when the stage is biggest. Remember last year in the playoffs when he dropped a combined 72 points, 25 assists and 15 rebounds in Games 6 and 7 against the Los Angeles Clippers?
4. He knows the true meaning of friendship. Not everyone can make noted Boban bestie Tobias Harris jealous like Luka can.
5. Luka is likely the only NBA superstar who routinely does interviews in four different languages: English, Slovenia, Spanish and Serbian.
6. He still gets starstruck. His interactions with LeBron James as part of Team LeBron during the last two All-Star weekends are the best example.
7. Despite missing the last three games with injuries, Luka’s proven to be durable over his four NBA seasons. He’s missed just 33 of 246 career regular-season games, some only for load management, and played through ankle and neck injuries during the playoffs.
8. He’s already in the European GOAT conversation after leading Slovenia to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.
9. He’s taken to Dirk Nowitzki’s example and adopted Dallas as his American home. He even became a Cowboys fan during the tenuous end of Jason Garrett’s tenure.