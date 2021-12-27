Let’s start with the obvious.
Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis “still has all 10″ toes after a two-game absence with right toe soreness. He returned Saturday to be productive and central to the Mavericks’ 120-116 loss to the Jazz as Christmas night turned to Kwanzaa.
Porzingis isn’t fully recovered from the ailment, perhaps a concern for the still-reeling Mavericks as they move forward.
But that’s not Porzingis’ biggest worry.
The 26-year-old hasn’t found a rhythm from 3-point range this season, and after an 0-of-5 performance from deep Saturday in Utah, he’s hellbent on changing the outcome soon.
“My 3 is not feeling good right now,” Porzingis said. “The only answer I have is keep shooting in practice and working on it and getting that feel back from deep, and that’s it.”
The third injury to cost Porzingis at least two games this season cropped up Dec. 19 in Minnesota. He wasn’t moving well and appeared stiff during transition situations in the first half.
A few minutes into the third quarter, he subbed out and didn’t return — and stayed distanced from the team the remainder of the week as the Mavericks tried to limit their COVID-19 outbreak.
The soreness in Porzingis’ foot moved to his toe — the designation the Mavericks have used on their daily injury reports over the last week — and all the way to his hip.
“My hip got real tight,” Porzingis said. “My mobility in that Minnesota game was not my best, so I knew I shouldn’t be playing.”
But after several days of treatment, Porzingis felt loose enough Saturday to give the Mavericks’ lineup, down nine players from the 15-man roster, an infusion of experience and continuity.
“All the stopping and pushing motions and everything, your toe, your foot is involved, putting a lot of pressure on it,” Porzingis said. “It’s going to be there for a little bit, but I have to control it and just be smart about it. I don’t want it to be lingering the whole season, so now that I’m feeling better, hopefully I can just keep working and keep getting it better so sooner or later it will go away.”
The Mavericks needed the boost.
Porzingis tied Jalen Brunson with a team-high 27 points and added nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 34 minutes, the longest he’d played in 10 days.
But all of Porzingis’ scoring came close to the basket.
He went 8 of 10 in the paint and in post-up situations and 11 of 13 from the foul line, but missed all three of his midrange attempts and five 3-pointers from the top of the arc.
Some have recognized Porzingis’ arc on his 3-point shot has flattened this season. Has that contributed to his season-long slide?
He’s not sure.
But he knows “it’s frustrating as hell when you know you’re capable of making all those shots, and then it’s short, off, this, that.”
Porzingis has shot 37.5% or below in 19 of his 23 games so far, and 0-for in seven.
His season-long 27.2% shooting percentage from three is 6.1 percentage points lower than his previous career-low, 33.3% during his rookie season in New York.
He’s shooting just 21.4% while averaging 5.3 3-point attempts in eight games this December.
Had Porzingis experienced this slide during his first two seasons in Dallas, perhaps his on-court impact and psyche would be more off balance.
Former coach Rick Carlisle hardly ever played Porzingis in the post, and in Carlisle’s five-out offensive system, Porzingis accepted a more one-dimensional role in catch-and-shoot 3-point situations and as a pick-and-roll option with Luka Doncic.
Assistant coach Jared Dudley worked with him this summer on reincorporating post-ups into his game.
The Mavericks who played under Carlisle were so conditioned to avoid passing to Porzingis in the post that Dudley had to give frequent reminders during pretraining camp pickup games.
“I saw Dallas losing because all teams would do [was] switch ball screens and have Luka play one-on-one,” Dudley said recently of scouting the Mavericks as a Lakers reserve the past two seasons. “The realistic thing, I thought, for this team to [reach] the next level would be KP — they always put little guys on him. … He has to get better in the post. It’s another option, and he has been night and day from last year to this year.”
If only he could rediscover a similar groove from three.
“Then, Porzingis said, “I feel like my game is going to be the whole thing.”