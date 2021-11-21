LOS ANGELES — The Mavericks’ Sunday afternoon matchup with the Clippers was a clash of star players, just as many expected after the last two playoff summers.
But the leaders this time weren’t the ones who commanded the most attention then.
In the absences of Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard, the final minutes of the Mavericks’ 97-91 loss Sunday became a Kristaps Porzingis-Paul George duel. Just as the Clippers prevailed in the two first-round series, George’s team finished with the upper hand.
Despite 25 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks from Porzingis, the Mavericks lost their third consecutive game — all sans Doncic — for the first time this season.
“He was a force,” Jalen Brunson said of Porzingis. “He was able to get to the sweet spots. He looked really good. I mean, he was great. I just wish that myself and us as a team, [that] we could’ve helped him a little more to help win this game. He carried us for a long time, so we’ve got to do better as a collective.”
The matchup lost significant starpower when the team announced about a half-hour before tip that Doncic would join fellow All-Star Leonard, who’s out indefinitely after offseason knee surgery, on the inactive list.
He worked through his normal pregame warm-up routine with his usual trio of assistants — Igor Kokoskov, Peter Patton and Kristi Toliver — dribbling around mock picks, taking floaters from the high post off his left leg and hitting several 3-point shots.
He also added some extra dribbling exercises, perhaps to test his mobility and quickness across the court.
But soon after, the Mavericks announced Doncic would sit again.
Dallas received a boost when Maxi Kleber returned from a nine-game absence for a left oblique strain to play 20 minutes. But reserve depth dipped again when Frank Ntilikina missed the second half because of a right calf injury.
Rather than playing in the West Coast matinee, which meant primetime viewing for his fans in Slovenia and across Europe, Doncic watched from the end of the Mavericks’ bench in a black T-shirt and pants.
From his seat next to close friend Boban Marjanovic, Doncic saw Porzingis try to will the team out of a second-half slump.
The Mavericks shot 2 of 12 from three in the second half — and 6 of 30 from deep overall — and scored just 15 points in the third quarter. Their nine-point lead late in the second quarter vanished when the Clippers used their 16-8 run to close the first half as fuel for a 15-5 scoring spurt to open the second.
Dallas trailed by 12 with 4:29 remaining.
Cue Porzingis in the post.
In the last 2:49, Porzingis made three of four shots from the paint to each time cut the Clippers’ lead to three points. Jalen Brunson also scored nine of his 20 points in the final period.
But George, who finished with 29 points, four rebounds and six assists, often had an answer.
George’s 15-foot jumper with 1:03 remaining extended the Clippers’ lead to 5. After a Clippers challenge changed a potential 3-point play for Brunson to an offensive foul and Los Angeles possession, Dallas never pulled closer.
“It’s a strange play because we lost the two points and then we lose the ball,” Kidd said. “It puts you in a difficult situation down the stretch.”
Kidd didn’t watch the Mavericks-Clippers first-round series last year while working as an assistant with the Lakers, but he watched film of each game after taking over in Dallas and significantly changed the way his leading star played Sunday.
Last spring, Porzingis took a background role on offense, serving as more of a decoy than a feature contributor. Former coach Rick Carlisle also dissuaded Porzingis from shooting in the post.
Porzingis especially recognized the difference in this return to Staples Center, when he assumed go-to scoring responsibilities in clutch time.
“What a contrast, right?” Porzingis said with a smile. “Honestly, I haven’t felt like this for a while. Last time I can remember was probably New York. I’m still getting in a rhythm and seeing how — I don’t know — [to] play without thinking.
“I’m getting there. I’m not there 100%. Once I get there, I feel like that’s when I’m really going to feel comfortable in every situation and see everything and take my time on every shot and everything will just fine tune. I think that’s when I’ll be even more effective.”