Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban leaves the court after a loss to the Chicago Bulls in an NBA basketball game at American Airlines Center on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Dallas.

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

The Mavericks’ sudden decision to rest five players before Friday night’s home loss to Chicago could result in sanctions against the franchise, the NBA confirmed Saturday.

The league also is looking into Dallas’ substitution patterns in the 115-112 defeat. Luka Doncic only played in the first quarter and the opening possession of the second period. Rookie Jaden Hardy did not play in the second half after scoring nine first-half points and sinking a midcourt shot at the halftime buzzer.

