Doncic

Mavericks star Luka Doncic dunks during the Slovenia national team's EuroBasket win over Lithuania on Thursday in Cologne, Germany.

 Courtesy photo

COLOGNE, Germany — With a couple minutes left in the first quarter of Slovenia’s EuroBasket-opening win Thursday, center Mike Tobey grabbed an offensive rebound and bullied against Lithuania’s NBA starter, Jonas Valanciunas, for a second-chance layup.

Already halfway down the court, expecting to hustle back on defense, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic lifted his arms and flexed in celebration.

