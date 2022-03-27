DALLAS — Coach Jason Kidd and some of the Mavericks hesitated to acknowledge the importance of Sunday night’s matchup against the Utah Jazz in the push for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
But not Luka Doncic.
And he sure played like he knew the stakes Sunday night.
In the Mavericks’ 114-100 victory to break their tie with the Jazz for No. 4 in the Western Conference, Doncic finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes.
Jalen Brunson tallied his seventh double-double of the season with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists — the first time in franchise history two starting guards have logged 20-10-5 stat lines in the same game — while Reggie Bullock added 23 points, including a season-high seven 3-pointers.
With boosts from other notable results around the league Sunday, the 46-29 Mavericks’ playoff scenarios with seven regular-season games remaining look like this:
- One game ahead of the 45-30 Jazz for the No. 4 seed, an especially important upper-hand because the Jazz will likely hold the tiebreaker, via divisional standing, if they finish the regular season tied after splitting their head-to-head series, 2-2.
- Two games behind the No. 3 Warriors, who lost to the Wizards, with Dallas holding the head-to-head tiebreaker from a 3-1 regular-season series advantage.
- 3.5 games ahead of the play-in-tournament cutoff after the No. 7 Timberwolves fell to the Celtics.
No better time for the Mavericks to complete their NBA-best 16th double-digit comeback of the season.
“That’s what we wanted, but it’s like a long way to go,” Doncic said. “We’ve got to keep our composure.”
Think of Doncic’s dogged performance in front of a raucous American Airlines Center as a semi-playoff preview of Big-Game Luka — even if the Jazz were missing a few key counters.
Less than an hour before the game, the Jazz announced All-Star center Rudy Gobert as a late scratch with a lateral right leg contusion.
Without Gobert, a leading candidate this season for his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, the Mavericks’ small lineups since the Kristaps Porzingis trade faced a Jazz frontcourt without all three of its 7-foot centers.
And Doncic didn’t have to face one of his most irksome opponents while just one technical foul (15) from an automatic one-game suspension with two weeks left in the regular season.
Gobert’s absence robbed Doncic of the opportunity to hunt switches like he did on offensive possessions in the last two meetings — a Feb. 25 loss in Utah and a March 7 win in Dallas — but Doncic still played with plenty of emotion and highlight-worthy moves.
After Dallas trailed 29-20 after the first quarter, Doncic didn’t mask his competitive sneers and infectious joy.
Kidd called for more ball movement to combat Utah’s defensive switches and they pushed the pace in their half-court offensive sets to help capitalize on successive defensive stops. The Mavericks outscored Utah by 25 points after the Jazz pulled ahead by 11 points (46-35) on a Rudy Gay 3-pointer with 5:30 left in the second.
Doncic’s biggest highlight of the night, aside from a pregame embrace with former Cowboys great Jason Witten?
He banked in a 3-pointer from the right wing at the halftime buzzer to cut the deficit to 59-58. He turned around and slowly pointed out with his finger, motioning for refs to count the bucket in the final seconds.
Doncic then scored 11 points in the third quarter and finished the game 11 of 21 from the floor (52.4%) and 4 of 7 from three (57.1%).
“Wanting that moment is No. 1, basically, for him,” Brunson said. “He loves putting his team in position to win games. That’s all he wants to do is win, so it’s a credit to how he’s always been as a player. Before he got to the league, everyone said that he was a winner, and you’re seeing it.”
Before the game, Kidd shied from discussing the matchup’s playoff implications, using phrases like, “if we’re going to call this a big game” and “it’s not the end of the world if we don’t get” home-court advantage to perhaps ease the pressure to pull ahead with seven games still left for shuffling.
But the Mavericks haven’t won in Utah’s Vivint Arena in their last 11 tries — since April 11, 2016.
They’re 0-8 in Doncic’s four seasons, and the 23-year-old All-Star wants to stave off the Mavericks’ return as long as possible.
When a reporter Sunday night asked Doncic his priority for the rest of the season, he responded quickly:
“Get the home-court advantage.”
Slight smirk. Nothing else. Enough said.