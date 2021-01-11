DALLAS — In any other NBA season, the Mavericks’ game Monday night against the Pelicans would’ve been a showcase of young superstars in Luka Doncic vs. Zion Williamson and the potential debut for Kristaps Porzingis.
But this 2020-21 season, not in a quarantined environment amid the coronavirus pandemic, isn’t normal.
Mavericks-related conversations Monday instead centered around the team’s increasingly worrisome COVID-19 issues and the viability of continuing the NBA season without significant disruptions.
The league on Monday morning suspended Dallas’ game against the Pelicans in American Airlines Center after the number of positive COVID-19 cases among Mavericks players increased to four, a source told The Dallas Morning News.
While the Mavericks would’ve had at least eight players available Monday to meet the league’s minimum threshold to play, vice president of basketball communications Scott Tomlin said, the NBA opted to postpone the contest “to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and other personnel” as contact tracing continues.
The NBA also postponed Tuesday’s Boston-Chicago game because of the Celtics’ ongoing COVID-19 roster shortage. So far, the NBA has postponed four games, with the Mavericks’ being the third, since the season started Dec. 22.
The Mavericks’ disruptions first surfaced Friday, when they learned one player had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s flight home from Denver, where they beat the Nuggets in overtime Thursday night.
Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson remained in Denver, while the rest of the travel party returned to Dallas.
The Mavericks on Sunday added Maxi Kleber to the daily injury report because of health and safety protocols. The label includes players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those whom the NBA has deemed close contacts to positive individuals.
Two additional Mavericks, who weren’t among the first three to quarantine in Denver, have tested positive, a source told The News.
The Mavericks weren’t required to submit an updated injury report Monday evening, when they were supposed to be playing the Pelicans.
The Mavericks’ next injury report deadline, which will likely give clarity on the players who’ve more recently started quarantines, is 5 p.m. Tuesday ahead of facing the Hornets on Wednesday night in Charlotte.
The NBA’s injury report Monday evening lists 22 players across the league who are out for health and safety protocols.
Since the Mavericks learned of the first positive test Friday morning, the team has not practiced. They did not gather or meet Saturday until just before a shorthanded home win over the Magic.
The Mavericks closed their facility Sunday when Kleber entered quarantine and did not have a shootaround planned before Monday’s game.
How the Mavericks conduct their on- and off-court interactions when they return to play could be different from the routines they’ve adopted through the first nine games, including their current three-game winning streak.
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association planned to meet Monday about “modifying” pandemic protocols, the league said in a statement. Potential outcomes could include stricter rules for pre- and postgame handshakes and hugs with opponents and conduct outside games and practices.
The NBA’s general managers were also reported to have met virtually Monday to discuss, among other topics, roster expansion, as teams grapple with shorthanded rosters when positive and close-contact players must quarantine for at least a week.