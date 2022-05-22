DALLAS — Throughout this benchmark-surpassing run to the Western Conference finals, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have described their bond and potential as “special.”
Now, they’ll need to be historic.
Dallas lost 109-100 to the Golden State Warriors Sunday night in Game 3 of this third-round series to fall into a 0-3 series deficit.
Luka Doncic tallied 40 points, 11 rebounds and three assists and had a hand in two 3-pointers in the last 1:49 to cut the Warriors’ lead to 5 points (104-99). But Dallas’ continued 3-point shooting woes and size disadvantage in the frontcourt doomed the team’s intent to “hold serve,” as coach Jason Kidd says, on the American Airlines Center court.
The Mavericks had entered Game 3 in familiar territory, down 0-2 for a second consecutive playoff series and comfortable playing from behind after erasing a two-game deficit against the NBA-best Phoenix Suns in the second round.
But now they’re in a position from which no team has triumphed.
In the 146 playoff series in NBA history that have started 3-0, no team has come back from three games down to advance.
Doncic has marked scores of improbable feats in his four NBA seasons, none more noteworthy than Dallas’ one-superstar upset run to the franchise’s first conference final since 2011. But the Warriors’ cast of All-Stars and future Hall-of-Famers, now one win in four chances from its sixth NBA Finals in eight years, presents an unprecedented hurdle.
Few statistics favored the Mavericks in Game 2.
They shot 13 of 45 from three (28.9%).
The Warriors logged 14 offensive rebounds for 18 second-chance points.
Doncic tallied his eighth 40-point playoff game, passing Dirk Nowitzki for the franchise record, but he finished a game-worst minus-19 to reflect the inefficient scoring that plagued the Mavericks rotation.
Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber combined to shoot 0 of 15 from the floor, including 12 3-point misses. Just Jalen Brunson (7 of 12 for 20 points) and Spencer Dinwiddie (7 of 13 for 26 points off the bench) shot better than 50% on more than one attempt.
All led to the Mavericks’ first three-game losing streak since Dec. 4-7.
Like the first half of Game 2, stretches of the Mavericks’ play Sunday gave reason for the 20,000-plus fans in American Airlines Center to hope Doncic and Co. could muster an upset and at least guarantee a Game 5 return to San Francisco later this week.
The Mavericks compiled a 34-19 run over a 13-minute period from the first into the second quarters to erase a 19-7 deficit and lead by 9 points (42-33) with about four minutes remaining in the half.
In that spurt: The Luka Shimmy.
As the final five seconds ticked off the first-quarter clock, Doncic dribbled in transition off a Golden State miss, weaved past a screen and pulled up from a 3-pointer adjacent to the half-court logo.
The Mavericks’ 1-of-11 start from three seemed an afterthought.
After the ball rattled through the hoop to cut the Mavericks’ deficit to 25-22, Doncic turned to courtside fans and shimmied — arms out, wrists flicked, face snarled.
Dallas recorded a few more highlight moments, such as when the second unit outscored Golden State by 8 points (12-4) in five-plus minutes without Doncic to start the second quarter.
And then Doncic stepped into a charge, Davis Bertans took off for a rare dunk and the Mavericks cut the Warriors’ lead to six points (89-83) with about seven minutes remaining.
But Game 3 — two time zones and more than three hours via plane from where they slogged through the second half of their Game 2 loss in San Francisco — featured much of the same.
The Mavericks struggled against the Warriors’ zone defense, particularly while losing the third quarter 30-21. They managed to frustrate Draymond Green into another technical foul in the first half, but Green and Andrew Wiggins — the primary defender against Doncic — maintained composure through the run of play.
Several statistics highlighted the Warriors’ poise, skill and dominance, but they received some luck, too.
Doncic blocked a Curry floater attempt midway through the third quarter, for example, but he and two teammates around the ball couldn’t corral the tip. Wiggins did instead, and laid in a basket to extend the Warriors’ lead on a possession the Mavericks’ defensive patience had played out as they wanted.
Curry kept control of his passes in the second half despite the Warriors operating in front of the Mavericks’ fine-welding bench and hype leader Theo Pinson, who again wore a white shirt that matched the Warriors’ uniforms.
Pinson didn’t bait Curry into a turnover this time, despite a pre-game request from officials for Pinson to change his outfit.
In fact, no Mavericks disrupted Curry and Golden State’s offensive balance.
Five Warriors scored in double figures, including Curry’s 31 points (with five 3-pointers) and Wiggins’ 27 points in 40 minutes as one of the few defenders who has consistently slowed Doncic’s offensive prowess.
In his first four career playoff series, Doncic and the Mavericks had forced at least six games, always tied 2-2 after four games.
Now potential elimination and a series sweep looms in Tuesday’s Game 4.