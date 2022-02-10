The Mavericks appear one step closer to signing Goran Dragic.
Multiple outlets reported Thursday afternoon — about three hours before the NBA’s 2 p.m. trade deadline — that the Toronto Raptors traded veteran point guard Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Spurs will receive Dragic and a protected 2022 first-round pick in exchange for Thad Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-round pick to the Raptors.
San Antonio is expected to buy out the remainder of Dragic’s $19.4 million salary this season, the final year of his contract.
That would make Dragic an unrestricted free agent, and the Mavericks — and superstar Luka Doncic — an ideal landing spot.
The 35-year-old Dragic has played in just five games this season, his first with Toronto after Miami included him in an offseason sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry.
Soon after his last appearance — when he scored 16 points in 28 minutes Nov. 13 — Dragic and the Raptors agreed to separate after the veteran fell out of the rotation, and he’s been training in Miami since.
With the Mavericks, Dragic would add veteran ball-handling depth behind Doncic and Jalen Brunson, should the latter still remain a Maverick after the deadline passes Thursday. Dragic has played in 60 postseason games and was a focal point of the Heat’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals.
His close relationship with Doncic, though, has long been the main reason the Mavericks, Dragic, Doncic, fans and the entire country of Slovenia have looked forward to a potential pairing.
Doncic and Dragic — the two best products of Slovenian’s small, but growing, NBA-bound player pool — were roommates during the Slovenian national team’s historic run to win the 2017 EuroBasket championship.
Dragic played with Doncic’s dad, Sasa, on the KD Slovan basketball team from 2004-06 and has known the Mavericks’ 22-year-old All-Star since Doncic was about 5 years old.
During a Slovenian TV interview this summer as Doncic led the country’s first Olympic men’s basketball run, Dragic said he “definitely” would want to play with Doncic in the 2021-22 season should the opportunity be possible.
“I really enjoyed playing with Luka in the European championship,” Dragic said. “We know what kind of player he is, one of the best in the world. I’d very much like to play with him again.”
To add Dragic after a buyout and reported competition likely to come from the Bucks, Clippers and Bulls, among others, the Mavericks would have to waive one of the players on their current 15-man roster.
Third-year center Moses Brown — who’s contract beyond this season isn’t guaranteed — has played the least since the team’s COVID-19 outbreak from mid-December to mid-January subsided.
Frank Ntilikina, whom the Mavericks looked to mostly for backcourt defense, has fallen behind Trey Burke in the rotation, and his salary for next season isn’t guaranteed until July.
Burke, meanwhile, plays the same position as Dragic and has a $3.3 million player option in 2022-23 for the final year of his contract.