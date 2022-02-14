In each of the three games leading to the trade deadline, all five Mavericks starters scored in double figures. Dallas won those games by 9, 9 and 30 points.
Optimal balance was achieved. The Mavericks were a well-oiled, finely tuned machine. No squeaking wheels.
In two games since the trade deadline, conversely, Luka Doncic has scored 96 of the team’s 209 points (46%), Dallas is 1-1 and fans are squawking on social media about Doncic’s dearth of help.
Never mind that the on-court personnel was virtually unchanged during the five games. Neither the traded Kristaps Porzingis nor acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans played in any of the games.
But as the Mavericks (33-24) begin to assimilate Dinwiddie and Bertans during the two games leading to the All-Star break and for the remaining 23 games after that, it’s a reminder that balance and team chemistry can be fickle intangibles — especially when significant trades are made.
In reality, Dallas’ scoring imbalance the last two games, both against the Clippers, probably had more to do with how Los Angeles defends Doncic. After all, four of Doncic’s top five scoring games (regular season and playoffs) are against the Clippers, as are eight of his top 13.
It’s also true, however, that when NBA teams make trade-deadline deals, their performance on the court more often than not regresses while the new acquisitions learn the system and the team adjusts to altered playing rotations.
“Whatever role they ask of me is what I’m going to come in here and do,” Dinwiddie said. “Obviously it’s a mid-season trade. You don’t want to break up the rhythm that the team already has, so you’ve got to figure it out on the fly.”
The Mavericks departed Sunday for Miami, an unusual planning twist, given that they don’t face Eastern Conference-leading Miami until Tuesday.
By arriving early, players and staff get the treat of spending extra time in one of the NBA’s most desired stops, but it also enables Dallas to have its first full practice with Dinwiddie and Bertans on Monday without having to travel immediately after.
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd already addressed one key question in the trade’s aftermath. He said Dinwiddie will come off the bench, as of course will Bertans. Dinwiddie started all 44 of his games with Washington this season.
“They’re veteran guys,” Kidd said of Dinwiddie and Bertans. “They both can score the ball. They’re team guys, and that’s the way I look at them right now until I get them on the floor and have different combinations.”
Kidd described both players as talkative, a trait he believes the Mavericks need. But even if they help fill the scoring void of departed Tim Hardaway and Porzingis, neither will help Dallas mask the rim-protection vacuum that 7-3 Porzingis leaves behind.
“Both will come off the bench for us, and so hopefully that just makes our depth better and deeper and stronger,” he said. “We believe they fit, and we believe they’re going to help us win.”
Sometimes even good fits don’t immediately materialize. Take for example Klay Thompson’s return to Golden State’s lineup after a two-season absence. The Warriors were 29-9 when he returned; they are 13-6 since.
A review of past significant in-season Mavericks trades shows mixed initial results. After the 2019 blockbuster acquisition of Porzingis and Hardaway among a slew of Knicks, and the trade of Harrison Barnes days later, Dallas lost 13 of its next 15 games.
Of course, those trades sent away four-fifths of the starting lineup and rehabbing Porzingis didn’t play that season.
After trading Devin Harris in February 2018, Dallas lost five of its next six games; after acquiring Nerlens Noel in Feb. 2017, the Mavericks won six of their first eight.
During better times for the Mavericks franchise, in-season additions made already strong teams immediately better. After signing Peja Stojakovic during the title season of 2010-11, Dallas won 17 of its next 18 games.
Then there’s the last time Dallas and Washington made a trade-deadline deal: On Feb. 13, 2010, Dallas sent a package that included Josh Howard and Drew Gooden to Washington for Caron Butler, Brendan Haywood and DeShawn Stevenson.
The Mavericks lost their first game after the trade, then reeled off 13 straight wins.
Kidd has familiarity with in-season trades, having himself been part of two such deals – from Dallas to Phoenix in 1996; and from New Jersey to Dallas in 2008.
After the 2008 acquisition of Kidd, the Mavericks started 4-5, then won five straight, but ultimately went only 16-13 with Kidd that season.
Neither Dinwiddie nor Bertans remind anyone of Naismith Hall of Famer Kidd, but their acclimations to Dallas and potential to add potency to the lineup will be closely watched by fans.
“Both of them can be great,” said Jalen Brunson, who, while continuing to start, figures to be part of a three-guard rotation with Doncic and Dinwiddie.
“When you have another ball handler in there it definitely makes things easier. We’re excited to have [Dinwiddie], and it’s going to be great. But I guess we’ll see.”
In due time, however long that might be.